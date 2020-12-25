Celebrate a ‘pawsome’ Christmas with these treats for your pets!

We are celebrating Christmas in our own simple way today, but there is no way we need to do it alone. Our furry friends can become a part of the festivities, too, and not stare at us with innocent eyes, while we whisk delicious cakes and cookies today.

In order to spread some Christmas cheer, Anushka Iyer, the founder of Wiggles.in has shared some yummy Christmas treat recipes for your pets! Take a look.

Christmas treat for dogs

Iyer says dogs absolutely love peanut butter. “It lightens up their taste buds. Peanut butter is rich in proteins and fats. It also supports your dog’s coat, hair and skin.” Do ensure your dog is not allergic to the same and is 100 per cent xylitol, sugar & salt-free.

Check out the recipe for a peanut butter treat for your dog.

Things needed

Oven Oven mitts Cookie-cutter

Ingredients

Half a bowl of oat flour

1 medium-sized egg

1 tbsp honey

2 tbsp peanut butter

Coconut oil/olive oil

Water

Steps

* Whisk the eggs until fluffy and then add honey and peanut butter as per the measurements mentioned above to form a rich batter.

* Mix them well and when done, add oat flour and knead it into a dough. If the dough ends up being too thick, add some water to the same. Now, roll it flat and using a cookie cutter, cut the dough into cute shapes.

* Preheat the oven to 350-degree Fahrenheit or 160-degree Celsius for 10 minutes.

* Now place the pieces on a flat pan and let it bake for 20-25 minutes at least. Once done, coat the treats with coconut oil or olive oil.

Christmas treat for cats

Cats demand respect and a little attention and there is no better way to do that other than treating them with their favourite food — fish.

“Cats are inherently meat-eaters and they enjoy having chicken and meat, but are delighted if they are offered fish,” says Iyer. She says fish is good for cat’s health because it is full of omega 3 and essential fatty acids. “It keeps their coat shiny and overall health in check.”

Mini fish treats

Things needed

Oven Oven mitts Cookie-cutter

Ingredients

Canned fish or fresh boneless fish

2 medium-size eggs

Whole wheat flour

Fish oil

Steps

* Grind the canned fish into a fine paste. To this, add eggs and whisk it thoroughly. Finally, add whole wheat flour into the mixture.

* It is now time to roll the dough using a rolling pin. Once done, cut the dough using a cookie-cutter, carve out pieces from the same.

* Preheat the oven to 350-degree Fahrenheit or 160-degree Celsius for 5 minutes.

* Now place the pieces and allow it to bake for 25 minutes depending upon the thickness of the batter.

* Once done, coat the treats with fish oil.

