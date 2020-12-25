Christmas treat: Enjoy delicious pancakes for breakfast today

Festivals are best spent with family and friends. Given the pandemic is not yet over, we suggest you make your at-home celebrations even more special with delectable treats that can be made in a jiffy and are perfect for Christmas breakfast. So, if you want something more than just your slice of Christmas cake, count on these easy recipes that would make for a sumptuous and healthy festive binge.
Let us know which ones you’d like to try!
Here’s a quick recipe from chef Ranveer Brar.
Blue Berry Pancake
Preparation time 20 mins
Cooking time 15 mins
Serves 2
Ingredients
1 cup – All-purpose flour, sieved.
1 tbsp – Sugar
1 tsp – Baking powder
Salt a pinch
1 tsp – Vanilla essence
1 cup – Milk, add more if you desire a thin batter.
2 – Eggs (whites stiffly beaten separately + yolks)
½ cup – Blueberries
2tbsp – Confectioners’ sugar
Method
*In a medium bowl, whisk egg yolks, vanilla essence and milk.
*Stir in flour, baking powder, and salt.
*Whisk to form a lump-free batter.
*Preheat a lightly greased waffle iron.
*Fold in the egg whites and 2⁄3 of the blueberries into the mixture.
*Scoop portions of the mixture into the prepared waffle iron, and cook until golden brown.
*Serve the waffles hot with remaining blueberries and a drizzle of honey.
Pilates trainer Radhika Karle also shared an easy pancake recipe.
Here’s what she said: “It is the season of fun, frolic, and food. Treat yourself to a healthy yet delicious and flavourful breakfast of strawberry and cocoa pancakes. What’s more? It’s super easy to make”.
Strawberry and Cocoa Pancakes
Ingredients
1 cup – Rolled oats
½ cup – Unsweetened almond milk
½ cup – Fresh strawberries, chopped
1 tbsp – Cocoa powder
1 tsp – Baking powder
1 tbsp – Cold pressed coconut oil
Pinch of salt
Method
*Grind the oats in a blender until ground down to a coarse flour.
*In a bowl, mix all the dry ingredients together.
*Place the strawberries in a blender with a little water and blend to a smooth paste.
*Add the strawberry puree, almond milk, and coconut oil to the dry mixture and stir to combine until the batter is properly blended.
*Heat a pan over medium heat, add ¼ cup batter per pancake. Drizzle ½ teaspoon cold-pressed cooking oil along edges to prevent from sticking.
*Cook the pancakes on heated pan until golden brown on both sides
*Top with ½ tablespoon pure maple syrup or organic honey and sliced strawberries. Serve warm.
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.