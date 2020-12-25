Christmas treat: Enjoy delicious pancakes for breakfast today

Festivals are best spent with family and friends. Given the pandemic is not yet over, we suggest you make your at-home celebrations even more special with delectable treats that can be made in a jiffy and are perfect for Christmas breakfast. So, if you want something more than just your slice of Christmas cake, count on these easy recipes that would make for a sumptuous and healthy festive binge.

Let us know which ones you’d like to try!

Here’s a quick recipe from chef Ranveer Brar.

Blue Berry Pancake

Preparation time 20 mins

Cooking time 15 mins

Serves 2

Ingredients

1 cup – All-purpose flour, sieved.

1 tbsp – Sugar

1 tsp – Baking powder

Salt a pinch

1 tsp – Vanilla essence

1 cup – Milk, add more if you desire a thin batter.

2 – Eggs (whites stiffly beaten separately + yolks)

½ cup – Blueberries

2tbsp – Confectioners’ sugar

Method

*In a medium bowl, whisk egg yolks, vanilla essence and milk.

*Stir in flour, baking powder, and salt.

*Whisk to form a lump-free batter.

*Preheat a lightly greased waffle iron.

*Fold in the egg whites and ​2⁄3 of the blueberries into the mixture.

*Scoop portions of the mixture into the prepared waffle iron, and cook until golden brown.

*Serve the waffles hot with remaining blueberries and a drizzle of honey.

Pilates trainer Radhika Karle also shared an easy pancake recipe.

Here’s what she said: “It is the season of fun, frolic, and food. Treat yourself to a healthy yet delicious and flavourful breakfast of strawberry and cocoa pancakes. What’s more? It’s super easy to make”.

Strawberry and Cocoa Pancakes

Ingredients

1 cup – Rolled oats

½ cup – Unsweetened almond milk

½ cup – Fresh strawberries, chopped

1 tbsp – Cocoa powder

1 tsp – Baking powder

1 tbsp – Cold pressed coconut oil

Pinch of salt

Method

*Grind the oats in a blender until ground down to a coarse flour.

*In a bowl, mix all the dry ingredients together.

*Place the strawberries in a blender with a little water and blend to a smooth paste.

*Add the strawberry puree, almond milk, and coconut oil to the dry mixture and stir to combine until the batter is properly blended.

*Heat a pan over medium heat, add ¼ cup batter per pancake. Drizzle ½ teaspoon cold-pressed cooking oil along edges to prevent from sticking.

*Cook the pancakes on heated pan until golden brown on both sides

*Top with ½ tablespoon pure maple syrup or organic honey and sliced strawberries. Serve warm.

