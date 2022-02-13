Weekend binge: Three delicious dessert recipes to try

With winters still here, people are eating to their heart’s content. Planning and preparation for a menu, however, needs time and with busy schedules, it may get difficult to do that.

But, fret not! Baker Shivesh Bhatia shared a host of recipes that are perfect for this season. Easy to follow and made with locally-available ingredients, your taste buds will ask for more. This weekend, dig in and have fun!

Eggless Gingerbread Cookies

The aroma of spices used in the adorable looking cookies will leave dessert enthusiasts craving for more. Take a look at the recipe here:

Ingredients

*For the cookies

1 cup maida

1 cup atta

½ tsp baking soda

1 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp ginger powder

⅛ tsp ground cloves

½ cup softened butter

½ cup brown sugar

¼ cup jaggery

1 tsp orange zest

1 tsp vanilla

3 + ½ tbsp warm milk

*For icing

1 egg whites

1.5 cups icing sugar, sifted twice

or melted white chocolate

Instructions

*Pre-heat the oven to 170-degree Celsius.

*Cream the butter with brown sugar and jaggery until fluffy. Stir in vanilla and orange zest.

*Add in maida, atta, baking powder, baking soda and the spices and mix well.

*Add the warm milk (add more or less as per your dough) and mix until the dough comes together.

*Cling wrap the dough and refrigerate for 10-15 minutes until it is tough enough to work with.

*Roll out the dough between two sheets of parchment paper, into a ¼ of an inch thick base.

*Use a cookie cutter to cut the dough into the desired shape.

*Bake for 10-12 minutes until the edges become golden-brown. Let them cool completely before trying to lift them off the tray.

Icing

*Beat egg whites in a large bowl using a whisk or a spoon

*Add sifted icing sugar, half a cup at a time. Whisk well.

*Keep adding sugar until you achieve the desired consistency. If the icing is still runny, add more sugar.

*Ice your cookies and let it set for 5-10 minutes. Enjoy!

Eggless chocolate candy cane cookies

If you have a sudden midnight craving, these cookies can come to your rescue. Try them with your friends and family in large quantities and share the happiness! You can skip adding the candy cane and the mint flavour if you don’t prefer it. Take a look at the recipe here:

Ingredients

½ cup (113g) butter

½ cup (100g) caster sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup (120g) all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking soda

A pinch of salt

¼ cup (30g) cocoa powder

1 tablespoon (12g) cornflour

¼ cup (30g) milk

Crushed peppermint cane to sprinkle

Instructions

*In a medium size bowl, add softened butter and dark brown sugar. If you are using the stand mixer, use the paddle attachment. If you are whisking it manually, do it till the mixture gets light and fluffy.

*Add a good quality vanilla extract and combine all three things together.

*To the same bowl, add all the dry ingredients. This includes all-purpose flour, baking soda, salt, cocoa powder and cornflour. Mix it well with the help of spatula until there are no big flour pockets.

*To this, add in the milk and mix everything together; one last time.

*Once the cookie dough is ready, with the help of an ice-cream scooper, scoop them on a tray and chill them in the freezer for 30 minutes.

*While the dough is resting, pre-heat your oven to 180-degree Celsius and line a baking tray with parchment paper or a silicone pad.

*Once the dough balls are rested, place them on the lined tray with some distance as to not stick to each other, while baking.

*Flatten the balls a bit with your palm and sprinkle the crushed peppermint cane on each one of them.

*Bake the cookies for 12-15 minutes. Once the cookies are out from the oven, sprinkle some more crushed peppermint candy cane and let them cool completely.

Chocolate fruit and nut cake

This sinful, decadent and moist chocolate cake is the perfect end to every delicious meal. Studded with tutti frutti, apricots, prunes, raisins and dried cranberries, this easy-to-make recipe will leave you wanting for more. Take a look at the recipe here:

Ingredients

*For the cake

1 + ¼ (150g) cup maida

¼ cup (25g) cocoa powder

1 teaspoon (5g) baking powder

½ teaspoon (2.5g) baking soda

¼ teaspoon (2g) cinnamon

⅛ teaspoon (1g) ginger

⅛ teaspoon (1g) clove

⅛ teaspoon (1g) grated nutmeg

1 teaspoon (5g) orange zest

½ cup (110ml) vegetable oil

¾ cup (150g) brown sugar

4 eggs

1 teaspoon (5g) vanilla extract

*For soak

⅓ cup (80ml) orange juice

⅓ cup (75ml) water

1 tablespoon (7ml) lemon juice

¼ cup (40g) raisins

¼ cup (48g) dried apricots

⅛ cup (20g) dried cranberries

1 cup (240g) tutti frutti

⅛ cup (21g) prunes

For folding

¼ cup (35g) almonds

¼ cup (35g) cashews

¼ cup (28g) walnuts

Instructions

*In a saucepan, take orange juice, lemon juice and water.

*Add tutti frutti, raisins, dried apricots, dried cranberries and prunes to the juice mix and cook till the mixture thickens and the dry fruits absorb all the juices. Set aside.

*Pre-heat the oven to 160 degree C and line an 8 inch round cake pan with parchment paper.

*In a bowl whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, the spices and orange zest and set aside.

*Whisk together brown sugar and oil in a separate bowl until pale and well combined.

*Now add the eggs to the oil and sugar mixture and mix well.

*Add the vanilla extract.

*Gently fold in the dry ingredients and mix until everything is well combined and there are no large flour pockets in the batter. Do not over mix at this stage.

*Keep a small portion of the soaked dry fruits aside and fold in the rest along with the chopped walnuts, almonds and cashews in the batter and transfer the batter to the prepared cake pan.

*Bake at 165C for 45-50 minutes or only until a skewer inserted in the center comes out clean.

*Allow the cake to cool and serve!

We hope you enjoy these delicious treats.

