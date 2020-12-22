Get into the Christmas spirit with this scrumptious plum cake (recipe inside)

Instructions

*In a thick-base saucepan set on low-medium heat, pour orange juice, lemon juice and water as per the measurements.

*Add tutti frutti, raisins, dried apricots, prunes, and cranberries to the juice mix.

*Cook until the dry fruits have absorbed the juices and the syrup thickens. Finally, set it aside to cool down. Keep a small portion of soaked dry fruits aside for later use.

*Meanwhile, preheat your oven at 160-degree Celsius. Take a round cake pan and line it with butter or parchment paper.

*Now in a glass bowl, add all the dry ingredients along with some orange zest. Mix well and keep aside.

*In a separate bowl, mix add brown sugar and oil until it looks pale and thick. To this mixture, add the yoghurt and mix again.

*Finally, add vanilla essence and mix everything with the dry ingredients. Fold until everything is combined and there are no lumps or flour pockets.

*Next, add the soaked dry fruits and fold them into the mixture too along with the chopped walnuts, almonds and cashews. Transfer the batter to the prepared cake pan.

*Bake at 160C for 50-55 minutes or until a skewer inserted in the center comes out clean.

*Sprinkle the cake with leftover soaked fruits and serve!

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle