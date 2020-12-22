Get into the Christmas spirit with this scrumptious plum cake (recipe inside)

Christmas celebrations may be different this year, but let that not keep you away from plum cakes! So as we inch closer to the festivities, we have a special plum cake recipe by baker and YouTuber Shivesh Bhatia. Also, this delicious recipe contains no eggs and alcohol, so everyone can enjoy it!
If that has got you excited, all you need to do is scroll down and check out the recipe:
For the cake
- 1.5 cups – All-purpose flour or maida
- 1 cup – Yoghurt
- 1 tsp – Vanilla extract
- ½ tsp – Cinnamon
- ⅛ tsp – clove
- ½ tsp – Baking soda
- 1 tsp – Baking powder
- ¾ cup – Brown sugar
- ½ cup – Vegetable oil
- 1 tsp – Orange zest
- ½ tsp – Ginger
For soak
- ⅓ cup – Water
- ⅓ cup – Orange juice
- ¼ cup – Dried apricots
- 1 tbsp – Lemon juice
- 1 cup – Tutti frutti
- ¼ cup – Raisins
- ⅛ cup – Prunes
- ⅛ cup – Dried cranberries
For folding
- ¼ cup – Each of almonds, walnuts and cashews
Instructions
*In a thick-base saucepan set on low-medium heat, pour orange juice, lemon juice and water as per the measurements.
*Add tutti frutti, raisins, dried apricots, prunes, and cranberries to the juice mix.
*Cook until the dry fruits have absorbed the juices and the syrup thickens. Finally, set it aside to cool down. Keep a small portion of soaked dry fruits aside for later use.
*Meanwhile, preheat your oven at 160-degree Celsius. Take a round cake pan and line it with butter or parchment paper.
*Now in a glass bowl, add all the dry ingredients along with some orange zest. Mix well and keep aside.
*In a separate bowl, mix add brown sugar and oil until it looks pale and thick. To this mixture, add the yoghurt and mix again.
*Finally, add vanilla essence and mix everything with the dry ingredients. Fold until everything is combined and there are no lumps or flour pockets.
*Next, add the soaked dry fruits and fold them into the mixture too along with the chopped walnuts, almonds and cashews. Transfer the batter to the prepared cake pan.
*Bake at 160C for 50-55 minutes or until a skewer inserted in the center comes out clean.
*Sprinkle the cake with leftover soaked fruits and serve!
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.