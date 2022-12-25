Enjoy Christmas with this gluten-free millet cake recipe

If you ever get a chance to read the labels of gluten-free cakes available in the market, you wouldn’t be pleased and probably won’t buy them. Instead, you can learn the art of cooking and baking with millets and choosing ones that are best-suited for you, and bake your favourite cakes without any nasties.

This cake recipe is simple and the addition of seasonal fruits is done to adjust the dryness caused by high fibre in millets. Read more for the step-by-step process.

Gluten-free and vegan ragi banana strawberry cake for Christmas

Use mishri powder for the snow effect or enjoy it warm when freshly baked. (Photo: Shalini Rajani) Use mishri powder for the snow effect or enjoy it warm when freshly baked. (Photo: Shalini Rajani)

Ingredients:

· 2 ripe bananas

· 1/4 cup coconut sugar + 1/4 cup palm jaggery

· 1/4 cup cold pressed sesame oil

· 1 cup ragi flour

· 1 tsp baking powder

· 1/2 tsp baking soda

· 1/4 cup choco chips

· 1/4 cup pistachios powder with rose petals

· 1/4 cup strawberry chunks

· 1/2 cup almond milk to mix in

· Mishri powder to make the snowfall effect (optional)

Method:

1. Preheat the oven at 170-degree Celsius.

2. In a deep bowl, mix bananas, sugar and oil. I have used a hand blender to whip it all together.

3. Add sieved ragi flour along with choco chips, baking powder, baking soda and strawberry chunks.

4. The consistency will get thicker here. Add almond milk in batches, keep mixing till you get the dropping consistency of the batter.

5. Transfer the batter in a well-greased mould and decorate with nuts and seeds powder.

6. Bake for 25 minutes and continue till the skewer comes out clean.

7. You can decorate it further with mishri powder for the snow effect or can choose to enjoy it warm when freshly baked. Enjoy it with your loved ones.

Please note: Instead of baking powder and baking soda, you can use sourdough discard and make it healthier. Remember, do not overbake.

(Shalini Rajani is a millet coach, the founder of Crazy Kadchi. She holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops and Gluten-free Sourdough Baking Workshops for all age groups.)

