scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, December 18, 2020
Top news

Ring in Christmas early with these gingerbread cookies (recipe inside)

Christmas and gingerbread cookies go hand in hand -- are you ready to bake some?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | December 18, 2020 6:20:48 pm
Do you like gingerbread cookies? (Photo: Pixabay)

With this being the last weekend before Christmas, it ought to be special! So how about making cute gingerbread cookies with your loved ones today? These cut-out cookies are simple to make, taste delicious and are all things happy.

In case you would like to try, check out this eggless, no-molasses, gingerbread cookies recipe by Youtuber and baker Shivesh Bhatia.

Ingredients

For cookie dough

  • 1 cup – Maida or all-purpose flour
  • 3.5 tbsp – Warm milk
  • 1 tsp – Orange zest
  • ½ cup – Brown sugar
  • ⅛ tsp – Ground cloves
  • 1 tsp – Baking powder
  • ¼ tsp – Cinnamon
  • ¼ tsp – Ginger powder
  • ½ cup – Softened butter
  • 1 cup – Atta
  • ½ tsp – Baking soda
  • ¼ cup – Jaggery
  • 1 tsp – Vanilla

For icing

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
  • 1 – Egg white
  • 1.5 cups – Icing sugar (sifted twice)
  • Melted white chocolate

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 170*C. Meanwhile, in a bowl, mix softened butter, brown sugar and jaggery. Whisk until it is fluffy and then add vanilla along with orange zest.

Next, mix all the dry ingredients together — all-purpose flour, atta, baking powder, baking soda and the spices.

Now knead the dry ingredients into a dough. But use warm milk to knead it together.

Once done, wrap it in a clean sheet and refrigerate for 10-15 minutes.

Roll out the dough using a rolling pin and keep the thickness around ¼ inches. Then take your favourite cookie cutter and shape it out the dough.

Bake for 10-12 minutes until the edges become golden brown. Allow them to cool down before you lift them up from the tray.

Finally, it’s time for icing! Beat the egg whites in a large bowl. Add sifted icing sugar, half a cup at a time, as you continue to whisk until you have achieved the desired consistency.

Just in case the icing is still runny, continue to add sugar. Transfer it into a cone bag and decorate as you like!

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Ustad Iqbal Ahmed Khan, Ustad Iqbal Ahmed Khan dead, Ustad Iqbal Ahmed Khan age, Ustad Iqbal Ahmed Khan gharana, Ustad Iqbal Ahmed Khan news
Ustad Iqbal Ahmed Khan passes away: A pictorial tribute to the classical music maestro

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 18: Latest News

Advertisement