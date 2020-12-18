Ring in Christmas early with these gingerbread cookies (recipe inside)

Do you like gingerbread cookies? (Photo: Pixabay)

With this being the last weekend before Christmas, it ought to be special! So how about making cute gingerbread cookies with your loved ones today? These cut-out cookies are simple to make, taste delicious and are all things happy.

In case you would like to try, check out this eggless, no-molasses, gingerbread cookies recipe by Youtuber and baker Shivesh Bhatia.

Ingredients

For cookie dough

1 cup – Maida or all-purpose flour

3.5 tbsp – Warm milk

1 tsp – Orange zest

½ cup – Brown sugar

⅛ tsp – Ground cloves

1 tsp – Baking powder

¼ tsp – Cinnamon

¼ tsp – Ginger powder

½ cup – Softened butter

1 cup – Atta

½ tsp – Baking soda

¼ cup – Jaggery

1 tsp – Vanilla

For icing

1 – Egg white

1.5 cups – Icing sugar (sifted twice)

Melted white chocolate

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 170*C. Meanwhile, in a bowl, mix softened butter, brown sugar and jaggery. Whisk until it is fluffy and then add vanilla along with orange zest.

Next, mix all the dry ingredients together — all-purpose flour, atta, baking powder, baking soda and the spices.

Now knead the dry ingredients into a dough. But use warm milk to knead it together.

Once done, wrap it in a clean sheet and refrigerate for 10-15 minutes.

Roll out the dough using a rolling pin and keep the thickness around ¼ inches. Then take your favourite cookie cutter and shape it out the dough.

Bake for 10-12 minutes until the edges become golden brown. Allow them to cool down before you lift them up from the tray.

Finally, it’s time for icing! Beat the egg whites in a large bowl. Add sifted icing sugar, half a cup at a time, as you continue to whisk until you have achieved the desired consistency.

Just in case the icing is still runny, continue to add sugar. Transfer it into a cone bag and decorate as you like!

