Ring in Christmas early with these gingerbread cookies (recipe inside)

With this being the last weekend before Christmas, it ought to be special! So how about making cute gingerbread cookies with your loved ones today? These cut-out cookies are simple to make, taste delicious and are all things happy.
In case you would like to try, check out this eggless, no-molasses, gingerbread cookies recipe by Youtuber and baker Shivesh Bhatia.
Ingredients
For cookie dough
- 1 cup – Maida or all-purpose flour
- 3.5 tbsp – Warm milk
- 1 tsp – Orange zest
- ½ cup – Brown sugar
- ⅛ tsp – Ground cloves
- 1 tsp – Baking powder
- ¼ tsp – Cinnamon
- ¼ tsp – Ginger powder
- ½ cup – Softened butter
- 1 cup – Atta
- ½ tsp – Baking soda
- ¼ cup – Jaggery
- 1 tsp – Vanilla
For icing
- 1 – Egg white
- 1.5 cups – Icing sugar (sifted twice)
- Melted white chocolate
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 170*C. Meanwhile, in a bowl, mix softened butter, brown sugar and jaggery. Whisk until it is fluffy and then add vanilla along with orange zest.
Next, mix all the dry ingredients together — all-purpose flour, atta, baking powder, baking soda and the spices.
Now knead the dry ingredients into a dough. But use warm milk to knead it together.
Once done, wrap it in a clean sheet and refrigerate for 10-15 minutes.
Roll out the dough using a rolling pin and keep the thickness around ¼ inches. Then take your favourite cookie cutter and shape it out the dough.
Bake for 10-12 minutes until the edges become golden brown. Allow them to cool down before you lift them up from the tray.
Finally, it’s time for icing! Beat the egg whites in a large bowl. Add sifted icing sugar, half a cup at a time, as you continue to whisk until you have achieved the desired consistency.
Just in case the icing is still runny, continue to add sugar. Transfer it into a cone bag and decorate as you like!
