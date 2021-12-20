Christmas countdown: Be merry with gluten-free little millet craft cookies

Christmas is in the air and we are gearing up for another year of hope. As the countdown has already begun, I decided to do some fun activity with my daughter and tried this craft cookie with little millet. Trust me, I couldn’t stop jumping with joy when they came out perfectly baked and my little one couldn’t even guess that it had everything that’s gluten-free!

This recipe was impromptu and gave me a chance to experiment more with millets. I have made sure to keep the ratio of flour and oil (butter) balanced, because when you get overboard with butter, there are chances the final output may be a complete mess. Instead of extra butter, use plant-based milk and maintain the right consistency. It’s tricky only if you do not try it.

Do try this recipe for your Christmas celebrations and let it be merry sans the gluten. Millets are healthier any day.

CRAFT COOKIE WITH LITTLE MILLET

Ingredients

· 1 cup little millet (pre-soaked and dried)

· 1/4 cup oats

· 1 tbsp almond flour

· 1/4 cup butter (room temperature)

· 1/2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

· 3 tbsp lukewarm milk (any plant-based milk)

· 1 tsp vanilla extract

· Strawberry chunks

· 1/2 tsp baking powder

· ½ organic jaggery powder

· Sugary crystals (you can also use organic jaggery drops)

Method

1. In a deep bowl combine organic jaggery and butter at room temperature. Add vanilla extract and extra virgin olive oil.

2. In another bowl mix freshly ground little millet, oats and almond flour. Add baking powder and mix.

3. Transfer dry ingredients in the wet ingredients bowl in batches. Do not overmix.

4. Adjust consistency (it has to be a piping bag consistency) with the help of any plant-based milk. I have used coconut milk.

5. Start with the craft as shown in the video. Make sure by this time you are preheating your oven at 150 C for 10 minutes.

6. You can avoid using the colored sugar crystals. You can use organic jaggery drops instead.

7. Bake for just 8-10 minutes and be watchful throughout. A little brown is good to get out of the oven. Remove from the baking sheet once it is properly cooled.

8. Create snowfall with powdered rock sugar (organic mishri) and have fun with craft cookies.

9. Have them fresh. You can also store them for upto a week.

(Shalini Rajani is a millet coach and founder of Crazy Kadchi. She holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops for all age groups.)

