Usher in the Christmas cheer with this easy eggless cake recipe

It is the season for goodwill and good cheer, warm fuzzy feelings and a sense of joy in the air. In other words, the perfect season for cake. Right when the temperatures are dipping and we are bracing for the heart of winter ahead, here is something for us to do to keep warm and keep busy in our indoor cloistered lives.

This Christmas season, Masterchef India’s top chef and judge, Kunal Kapur has brought us a Christmas gift with this quick and easy tutti fruity cake recipe. The cake is a great alternative to the usual rum cake for Christmas. What more? It is also eggless.

A simple recipe with easily available ingredients, it can be made in advance and be kept for 2-3 weeks. It could be a fun Christmas activity for the family gettogether especially in the holiday season when children are prone to be bored and restless. The bliss of eating a fresh from the oven cake is doubled when shared with your loved ones.

Servings: 4

Ingredients

2 ¼ cup sugar (fine grain)

3½ tbsp honey

2tsp vanilla extract

1¼ cup oil

1 cup candied fruits

½ cup dry fruits (chopped)

½ tbsp baking soda

1½ cup milk

1tbsp baking powder

4½ cup flour (maida)

for garnish, icing sugar, a few cherries and a few mint leaves

Method

*To begin, whisk together the sugar, honey, vanilla extract and oil for about 3 minutes on medium speed.

*Then add the candied fruits, dry fruits, baking powder, baking soda and milk. Mix together and then slowly fold in the flour.

*Line a round mould (6 inch dia and 2 inch tall) with butter paper and add the batter into it.

*Place the mould in a pre heated oven at 160C for 40 minutes approximately.

*Once the cake is ready, remove and cool it for 10 minutes in the mould.

*Now upturn the mould on to a wire rack and remove the cake from the mould.

*Allow it to cool completely. Garnish with icing sugar, cherries and mint leaves and serve.

So here’s to baking your cake and eating it too!

