Christmas 2021: Delicious snack ideas to impress your guests

The season of joy and festivities has finally arrived! With Christmas and New Year’s knocking on our doors, most of us are gearing up to finally spend quality time with friends and family. As such, if you plan to host a party this holiday season and impress guests with your culinary skills, we’ve got you covered with some delicious and super healthy snack recipes!

We know that no festivity is complete without food, and hence, we have scoured the internet to find some scrumptious holiday treats that will leave you craving for more.

From a healthy salad to easy eggplant pakoras, try these unique, healthy recipes and impress your guests in a jiffy! Read more to find out:

Try this mouthwatering recipe made with the humble baingan. (Source: ranveerbrar.com) Try this mouthwatering recipe made with the humble baingan. (Source: ranveerbrar.com)

Easy eggplant pakoras

This recipe by Chef Ranveer Brar is one for the books. Soft on the inside and crispy on the outside, these easy-to-make eggplant fritters will be a holiday favourite at your house in no time. The pakoras can be shallow fried, air fried or even baked, according to your preference.

Take a look at the recipe here:

Ingredients

*8-10 slices, eggplant, cut in ¼ inch thickness

*1 tsp, red chili powder

*½ tsp, turmeric powder

*½ tsp, black pepper powder

*1 tsp, lemon juice

*Salt as per taste

*Oil for frying

*For batter

*1 cup, besan/chickpea flour

*½ cup, rice flour

*½ tsp, chili flakes

*1 tbsp, coriander leaves, finely chopped

*½ tsp, turmeric powder

*¾ tsp, carom seeds (ajwain)

*Salt as per taste

*Water as required

Process

*Combine red chili powder, turmeric, black pepper powder, salt, lemon juice. Rub the slices with prepared mixture and keep aside for 6-8 minutes.

*Combine all the ingredients for batter, add little water, and prepare a batter of medium consistency such that it coats the back of the spoon. Do not add too much water at a time.

*In a deep bottom pan/kadhai, heat oil. When hot enough, dip the slices one by one in the batter and slide them in hot oil.

*Fry them till golden brown and crisp. Do not fry them on high flame as it will burn the fritters. Do not overload the pan/kadhai by adding too many slices at a time. Fry them in batches.

*Drain them on absorbent/paper towel.

*Serve them hot and crisp with chutney/sauce of your choice

Christmas Salad

This salad recipe by Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria is perfect for brunch. It can be made in large quantities and stored in the fridge. Take a look here:

Ingredients

*3 – 4 bunches salad leaves

*½ cup cherry tomatoes

*1/2 cup paneer cubes

*1/2 cup chopped pineapples

*1/4 cup glazed cherries

*1/2 cup cheese cubes

*1/4 cup black olives

*1/4 cup green olives

*1/2 cup baby corn

*For the dip

*2 tbsp mayonnaise

*1tbsp tomato ketchup

*A few drops tabasco sauce

Method

*Take thermocol or Styrofoam sheets and cut them into triangles. Cover them with silver foil.

*Now pin the tree with salad leaves and cover the entire tree.

*Next, take some red cherry tomatoes, beetroot, pieces of cottage cheese, pineapples, glazed cherries, pieces of cheese, black and green olives and baby corn.

*Mount these on toothpicks. Spread the remaining cheese and berries onto the plate.

*Mix together the mayonnaise and tomato ketchup to make the dip. Serve on the side with the salad.

Christmas Salad is ready to serve!

Crispy Paneer fingers

Chef Ranveer Brar’s repository of snacks is absolutely perfect for the holiday season. These crispy paneer fingers are packed with the goodness of paneer or cottage cheese; a powerhouse of protein. Take a look at the recipe here:

Ingredients

For batter–

*4 tbsp Refined Flour

*2 tbsp Corn Flour

*½ tsp Italian Seasoning

*1 tsp Degi Red Chilli Powder

*½ tsp Black Pepper Powder

*1 tsp Garlic Powder

*Salt to taste

*Water as required

Other ingredients–

*250 gms Paneer

*1 cup Bread Crumbs

*Oil for frying

Process

*Prepare bread crumbs and keep aside

For batter

*In a bowl, add refined flour, corn flour, Italian seasoning, degi red chilli powder, black pepper powder, garlic powder, salt to taste.

*Add some water to make a batter just enough to coat the paneer pieces well.

ALSO READ | Celebrate the spirit of Christmas with these homemade mocktail recipes

*Dip paneer fingers in batter and then roll in breadcrumbs. Repeat this until paneer fingers are double breaded.

*Repeat this step for the rest of the paneer pieces.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!