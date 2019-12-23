Christmas 2019: Enjoy some mouth-watering recipes this festive season

Plan your Christmas with these special recipes. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Plan your Christmas with these special recipes. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Christmas, which marks the birth of Jesus Christ, is just around the corner and the mood is festive and cheery. And the best part about the celebrations is the delicious food — from special rum cake to baked treats. If you too are looking for some lovely recipes to make your celebrations special and flavoursome, you are on the right page.

We have curated some recipes to make your celebrations tastier!

Baked Bean Beetroot Nachos by Cornitos chef Appurv Sharma

Ingredients

1 packet or 70g – Cornitos Beetroot Nacho Crisps

100g – Refried beans

45g – Diced yellow bell pepper

20g – Sliced jalapenos

15g – Sliced black olives

100g – Mozzarella cheese

30g – Boiled sweet corn

50g – Guacamole dip

Seasoning to taste

Method

*Arrange Cornitos beetroot nacho crisps in an ovenproof dish, overlapping each other.

*Layer nachos with re-fried beans, vegetables and sliced jalapenos.

*Sprinkle mozzarella cheese evenly on the nachos and finish with seasoning.

*Bake in a pre-heated oven at 350*F for two minutes or till cheese melts.

*Remove from oven and serve with guacamole dip and salsa dip.

Spiced Almond Banana Jaggery Cake

Ingredients

1/2 cup – Unsalted butter

1/2 cup – Jaggery powder

1 1/2tsp – Ground cinnamon

1/4tsp – Ground nutmeg

1/2 cup- Sliced almonds

3/4 cup – Sugar

3 no – Large eggs

2tsp – Orange zest

1 1/4 cup – Banana, ripped and mashed

3 cup – All-purpose flour

1 1/2tsp – Baking powder

1tsp – Baking soda

1/2tsp – Salt

2/3 cup – Buttermilk

Method

*Melt 1/4 cup of butter and then pour two tablespoons into an eight-cup pan. Brush the butter over pan sides and bottom. Mix together jaggery, cinnamon, nutmeg, and almonds. Sprinkle bottom of pan with half the jaggery mixture; combine the remaining mixture with the remaining melted butter; set aside.

*In a large bowl, beat remaining 1/4 cup butter with granulated sugar until blended. Beat in eggs, one at a time, until blended. Beat in mashed banana.

*Mix all-purpose, baking powder, soda, and salt. Add to banana mixture along with buttermilk; stir until well blended.

*Pour half the batter into pre-pared pan. Spoon remaining jaggery sugar mixture evenly over top; cover with remaining batter.

*Bake in a 180°F oven until a long wood skewer inserted into the thickest part of the cake comes out clean. Cool the cake on a rack about five minutes, then invert it onto a serving plate. Serve the cake warm or cool.

Traditional Christmas Pudding by chef Abdul, pastry chef, The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi

Ingredients

350g – Mixed dried fruit (raisins, currants, sultanas)

100g – Ready-to-eat prunes, chopped or left whole

100g – Sugar

4tbsp – Dark rum

100g – Chopped walnuts

100g – Blanched almonds

100g – Ground almonds

100g – Fresh white breadcrumbs

50g – Plain flour

100g – Frozen butter (grated) plus a little extra for greasing 100g

1/2tsp – Nutmeg

1tsp – Cinnamon

2tsp – Mixed spice

100g – Chopped cherries

3 no – Free-range beaten eggs

Method

*Combine the mixed fruit, prunes, sugar and rum in a mixing bowl. Stir well to mix, cover and leave for 24 hours to soak.

*After 24 hours, mix the walnuts, almonds, ground almonds, breadcrumbs, flour, butter, spices, cherries and eggs along with the soaked fruit mixture in a large mixing bowl, making sure you include all the soaking liquor from the soaked fruit.

*Mix well until completely combined (let all the members of the family have a stir and make a wish).

*Cover with cling film and leave to stand in a cool place for 24 hours.

*After 24 hours, grease a 1.2 litre pudding basin with butter.

*Cut a circle of baking paper and place into the bottom of the pudding basin and then grease it with a little more butter. Pack the pudding mixture into the pudding basin, pressing as you add it.

*Fold a pleat into the middle of a large piece of baking paper and place over the pudding.

*Cover with a large piece of pleated foil, ensuring the pleats are on top of one another.

*Secure tightly with kitchen string tied under the lip of the pudding basin.

*Place an upturned saucer into a large saucepan one-quarter full of water. Fold a long piece of foil into quarters lengthways to create a long strip and place the pudding basin in the middle of the strip. Bring the sides of the strip up the sides of the pudding basin and lower into the saucepan.

*Ensure the water in the saucepan comes one-third of the way up the side of the pudding basin, but nowhere near the top of the basin. Leave the ends of the foil strip hanging over the side to make it easy to remove the pudding later.

*Bring the water to the boil and then reduce the heat to a gentle simmer. Simmer gently for 5-6 hours, topping up the water level as necessary throughout cooking (do not allow the pan to dry out).

*Once the pudding is cooked, remove from the pan and set aside to cool. The pudding can be stored in a cool, dry place. To serve, reheat the pudding by steaming again (in the same way) for two hours, or until hot all the way through. Alternatively, remove the foil and reheat in the microwave.

Smashed Roasties from The Ashok Hotel, New Delhi

Ingredients

1 1/2 kg – Floury potatoes (Maris Piper or King Edward), smaller potatoes kept whole while larger ones are to be chopped in half

100ml – Sunflower oil

Method

*Heat oven to 200C/180Cfan/gas

*Put the potatoes in a large pan filled with cold salted water. Bring to boil and cook for 15 minutes until a cutlery knife can be inserted into the centre of a potato with only a little resistance, then drain and steam-dry.

*Arrange the potatoes in a large roasting tin, leaving enough space between each one so that they have room to spread once smashed.

*Using a fish slice, push down on each of the potatoes to break them up slightly. Don’t worry if some break up completely, it just means more crispy bits.

*Season well and drizzle some oil.

*Roast for sometime, turning once, until golden and crispy.

Kellogg’s Savory Special K Tzatziki cheese cake

Prep Time: 20 min

Serves: 2

Ingredients

1/2 cup – Ground Kellogg’s Special K

1/2 cup – Crumb Kellogg’s Special K

1/4 cup – Almond flour

1/2 cup – Butter

1/2tsp – Sea salt

3 cups – Hung yoghurt

1tbsp – Grated garlic

2 no – Grated cucumbers, salted and squeezed

1/2tsp – Sea salt

3 cups – Hung yoghurt

1 no – Minced green chilli

Red grapes – Quartered for garnish

Pomegranate, for garnish

Method

*Heat non-stick pan; lightly toast Kellogg’s Special K and grind it.

*Mix butter with the ground Kellogg’s Special K, almond flour and crumb and line the bottom of a cake ring with this mix.

*Beat yogurt with salt and add garlic, cucumber, green chilly, pepper and cream.

*Top the base with hung yoghurt mix and refrigerate overnight.

*Just before serving, add pomegranate on the top along with grapes. Sprinkle degi mirch (optional).

