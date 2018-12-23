Christmas 2018: Gorge on scrumptious meals at these places in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru

Just like other festivals, special delicacies form a quintessential part of Christmas celebrations too. Right from roasted turkeys and minced-pie pudding to plum cakes, these restaurants in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru are offering Christmas buffets that you can enjoy along with your loved ones.

Delhi

The Irish House

Advertising

The Irish House’s Christmas menu is filled with extravagant food items that includes spinach and cheese tortellini on a cheesy onion jalapeno smear, mushroom ragout puff, cheesy potato skins with turkey ham and crispy bacon, turkey ham and cheese sandwich, roast chicken with blueberry balsamic sauce, pork ribs with cranberry applesauce, to name a few. Plus, you will get to select from a variety of winter cocktails like the winter Sangria, Earl Grey and blackberry martini, rosemary and maple sour, Irish butterbeer and Chocolate Martini.

Address: The Irish House – Nehru Place, Connaught Place and Noida

When: December 7 to 30

Time: Noon – 12 am

Cost for two: Rs 1700

Decode

Advertising

Decode presents a Christmas special menu featuring the Santa’s favourite Soup, crispy chicken Asian salad, Christmas tree money bags, roasted fake rann, Indian flavoured chicken sausage bao taco and Lamb Rogan puffs. DJ Julia and Manu are all set to rock the dance floor!

Address: SCO 39, 1st Floor, Sector 29, Gurgaon

Time: Noon to midnight

Cost for two: Rs 1500 plus taxes

Contact No.: 7503970166

Lock & Key

Lock & Key’s scrumptious X-Mas will have their signature cocktails with scrumptious food items. A Live Roast Butterball turkey station, Eggnog, Hot Buttered Rum, cheese and wine that you can savour with delicacies like mustard glaze roast chicken, chargrilled pork chops, smoked salmon and ratatouille. In addition to that, singers Nikhil and Mukul will let their tunes fill in the ambiance.

Address: Shop 105-107, 1st Floor, Cross Point Mall, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon

Time: 8 pm onwards

Contact No. -8882018888

The Drunken Botanist

The Drunken Botanist is all set to host a Christmas bash with theme decor and a special menu featuring spinach, feta and corn wreath, seasonal vegetable pie, whole roasted Chinese red snapper, turkey ham roulade, Christmas pudding cake and a Live crepes station.

Address: Unit 1B & 1C, Upper Ground Floor-C, Building 10C, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

Time- 7:30 pm onwards on 24th December, 12:30 pm onwards on 25th December

Contact No.: 9958830546

Mumbai

The Westin Mumbai Garden City

Relish a sumptuous Christmas meal with your loved ones and lively music at Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Mumbai Garden City’s restaurant featuring an extensive spread paired with traditional Christmas favorites like minced pie and truffle roast turkey, Christmas cocktails, mulled wines, classic Eggnog and much more.

Address: Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Mumbai Garden City

Time: 7 pm onwards

Price: Rs 2500 plus taxes

Contact No.: +91 90046 61082

The Sassy Spoon

The Sassy Spoon’s brunch menu comprises of a salad station, unlimited appetizers such as Mushroom and curried cottage cheese strudels, Amaranth, moong beans and mascarpone tart with chili jam, roast chicken and chestnut puff with barbeque mayo paired with cocktails and drinks.

Address: Ground Floor, Express Towers, Ramnath Goenka Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400021

Time: 12- 4.30 pm

Contact No.: 099200 03500

Doolally Taproom

The Christmas brunch includes traditional delicacies like chicken xacuti, roast chicken with stuffing, turkey slices, lamb vindaloo, pork sorpotel, traditional Christmas sweets, stout cake, gingerbread, stollen and lots more.

Address: Rajkutir 10 A, E854, Rd Number 3, Khar West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400052

Hours: Open till 1 am

Contact No.: 022 3962 5626

Kolkata

Novotel

Usher in the festive spirit at Novotel, Kolkata with their array of Christmas delicacies such as roast turkey, Spanish paella, sushi and plum cakes accompanied by soulful music.

Address: The Square, Novotel Kolkata Hotel and Residences

Time: 7 pm – 12 am

Price: Rs 1709 per person

Contact No.: 8584077005

Christmas Fest at La La Land

La La Land is a Christmas Carnival dedicated to kids and families to witness a real Santa Town in heart of the City of Joy. The upcoming two-day mega carnival will feature a multitude of exciting live events like snowfall, choir singing,

Christmas carol along with Stand Up Comedian Sourav Ghosh, who will be there to tickle your funny bones

and celebrity chef Sharmistha Dey, who will conduct a sweet workshop for ladies.

Address: A L-1/B/11, Street Number 15, near Tank no. 3, Action Area I, New Town, Kolkata 700156

Date: December 22-23

Boat Party at the Ganges

Spend this Christmas afternoon with a Boat party starting from Eden Garden Ghat to Belurmath or Botanical Garden. Along with enjoying the beauty of the river, participate in the exciting game shows plus mouthwatering food and a live fuchka stall accompanied by coffee.

Address: Eden Garden Jetty

Time: 1.30-3.30 pm

Cost: Rs 1650 per person

Bengaluru

Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore

Kickstart the festivities with a lavish spread of traditional Christmas dishes at Hyatt’s The Bengaluru Brasserie. The buffet menu, created by Chef Manish Uniyal, has an array of delicacies like the suckling pig, dry-aged strip steak, mince pies, Christmas puddings and Dundee cake. There is also a live pasta station and a counter for stone rolled desserts.

Venue: The Bengaluru Brasserie, Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore

Address: 1/1 Swami Vivekananda Road, Next to MG Road, Ulsoor

Time: 8 pm onwards

Price: Rs 1500 plus taxes

Contact No.: 080 4018 7200

Grand Mercure

Celebrate the many delicious flavours of Christmas by tucking into a grand European buffet at Grand Mercure, Bengaluru. Enjoy a lavish dinner spread on Christmas Eve and a grand brunch on Christmas day that includes Roast Turkey, Honey Glazed Ham, Grilled Scampi, Seafood Chowder, Mince Pie along with Live Cheese and Desserts counters.

Address: 12th Main Rd, 3rd Block, Koramangala 3 Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560034

Cost: Rs 2356 onwards

Contact No.: 080 4512 1212

Bearfoot Cafe

Bearfoot Cafe will host a barbeque event with meat and veggies cooked on charcoal and prepared by their in-house chef. The delicacies will be accompanied by some soothing drinks.

Advertising

Address: Bearfoot cafe – 465C, 17th g main 6th block Koramangala, Bangalore-560095

Contact No.: 089040 44405