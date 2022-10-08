Chrissy Teigen’s recipe for banana split is perfect for weekend-binge

For all the people with a sweet tooth, mouthwatering desserts are the biggest weakness. From a creamy cheesecake to a small piece of mithai, no meal is complete without something sweet. And, what better than a weekend to try your hand at some delicious dessert recipes?
As such, Chrissy Teigen recently shared a sundae recipe with a healthy twist. Filled with ice cream, peanut butter, and bananas, this ‘banana split; recipe is sweet, satisfying, and healthy. Here’s how you make this scrumptious dessert at home, without any hassle!
Ingredients
*One Ripe banana, peeled
*Half cup full-fat Greek yoghurt
*One tablespoon of honey
*One tablespoon of natural peanut butter (preferably a looser style, so it can be drizzled)
*One tablespoon of toasted coconut
*One tablespoon of chopped peanuts
*One strawberry, sliced
*One teaspoon of mini dark chocolate chips or chocolate curl
Recipe
*Cut the banana in half lengthwise and crosswise so you have four pieces
*Arrange them on a plate and, using a small ice cream scoop or large spoon
* Add two scoops of yoghurt on top of the bananas
*Drizzle the peanut butter and honey on top of the yoghurt
*Sprinkle with the coconut and peanuts
* Garnish with the strawberry slices and chocolate
Your yummy banana split is ready. Enjoy!
