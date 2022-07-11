When Chrissy Teigen enjoyed chicken biryani at an Indian restaurant in London; see pics

On a tour for a month, model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to announce that she is currently exploring the food gullies of London and is obviously eating to her heart’s content.

London is famous for its food that comprises many international and local delicacies.

Teigen, whose social media is filled with photos and videos of food experiments — dishes that she cooks and devours — shared a series of happy pictures featuring her two children Luna Simone Stephens and Miles Theodore Stephens.

“Away on tour in Europe for a month! First stop, London. Had a delicious meal at Cinnamon Bazaar last night — the chicken biryani and duck curry, oh baby,” she captioned her post which, as mentioned earlier, had many pictures of the family exploring the capital city of the United Kingdom together.

In the first photograph, Teigen sat with her two kids in front of — what appears to be — a plate of polished-off chicken biryani. Wearing a chequered coat and a white top, Teigen had a big smile on her face after the hearty meal.

Cinnamon Bazaar, where they ate their biryani, is a modern Indian restaurant in Covent Garden, London. Its website states that it “offers diners modern Indian dishes inspired by the marketplaces that lie on the various trading routes that connect the empires of the Old World”.

According to the description, while their “chicken haleem connects India with Iran”, their “millet, date, tamarind and pomegranate salad pays homage to the markets of the Middle East”. The “Lahori chicken kadhai connects Old Delhi to new Lahore, a popular trading route”.

