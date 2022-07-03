Chris Pratt promises Sidharth Malhotra he will visit India, try ‘bheja fry’

Sidharth Malhotra struck a chord with Hollywood star Chris Pratt when they came together for a video chat while promoting Pratt’s latest series, The Terminal List. The two bonded over Indian food, fitness, and ‘fart breaks’, with Chris promising Sidharth he would soon visit India and try bheja fry.

Referring to a video of Chris’ ‘fart breaks’ on the sets of his recently-released series, Sidharth said, “I thought that was fun.” Chris, who claims to be a big ‘foodie’ revealed that the ‘fart breaks’ on the sets were due to his birthday treats. “It was my birthday week and my wife made me birthday cookies. You gotta do what you gotta do,” he told the Shershaah actor.

Sidharth also expressed his wish to do the same in India, but quickly added that it might not be the best option for him. “Maybe I am going to use it on my sets. It’s a problem in India that we have so many people around. Even if I step out, there are like a hundred people around,” he said.

“But that’s good you can blame somebody else,” chuckled Chris.

Over the course of conversation, Sidharth asked Chris if he enjoys eating Indian food, to which the Guardians of the Galaxy actor said he really likes having Indian food for its rich taste.

Sidharth then asked Chris to decode a few Indian dishes, such as chicken 65 and bheja fry. Amazed by the bheja fry dish Chris said, “I would try that. It sounds nice. I like anything that is deep-fried. Anyone can cook a prime rib but if someone can make a goat’s brain taste good, you have got extra special skills.”

The duo also touched upon various topics including fitness and playing armed force officers. Sidharth essayed the role of Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah and Chris plays a US Navy SEAL in his latest series.

