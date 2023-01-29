Chop onions without tears in less than 30 seconds with this simple and effective hack

Chopping onions can make anyone cry, literally! But, what if we tell you that dicing onions can be quick and tear-free? Well, a video that features a life-saving hack to cut onions as quickly as in 30 seconds without even shedding a single tear has taken the internet by storm.

The viral video shared by Melanie Lionello, an author and nutritionist, shows her chopping onion with utmost ease and speed. “I am today years old when I learned that you could dice an onion like this. Please tell me that I am not the only one,” she said in the video.

Sharing the video, which instantly became a hit and amassed 826,453 likes in a matter of a few days, she wrote, “This hack is going to save so many tears!! This is how you dice a whole onion in under 30 seconds. Tell me I’m not the only one who is just learning this technique?!”

So, how exactly can you do this?

The video shows Melanie making multiple slices from the root to the stem all the way around the onion. Next, she turned the onion to one side and made several vertical cuts. This method helped her achieve finely chopped onion pieces in less than 30 seconds, and without any tears.

Would you try this hack?

