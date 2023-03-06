End your day on a scrumptious note with chole and baked bhature

Chole bature is one of the most loved foods, and there’s never a wrong time to have some. The delectable and well-cooked chole with a twang of masala and spice with crispy, yummy bhatura make it a treat for the taste buds.

However, the next time you crave this north Indian dish, and feel guilty about how fattening the bhatura can be, come back to this article. That is because we fully understand your worries and have got your back with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s chole with baked bhature recipe.

“My recipe for spicy Punjabi chole and fluffy baked bhaturas will surely make your day,” he captioned the post.

Ingredients –

Bhature

2 & 1/2 cups refined flour

1 tsp sugar

Salt to taste

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/4 cup yoghurt

Chole

1 & 1/2 cups chickpeas (chole chana), soaked for 6-8 hours and drained

3 tea bags

Salt to taste

1 tbsp dried pomegranate seeds (anardana)

2 tsps cumin seeds

2 tbsps ghee

Oil

1 tbsp ginger- garlic green chilli paste

2 green chillies, slit

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 medium tomato, finely chopped

Salt to taste

2 tbsps chole masala

1 tbsp coriander powder

1/2 tsp red chilli powder

1/2 tsp dried mango powder (amchur)

Coriander sprigs, for garnish

Onion rings for serving

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180’°C.

2. Mix together refined flour, sugar, salt, baking soda, baking powder, yoghurt. Add sufficient water and knead into soft dough. Cover with a muslin cloth and set aside for 10 minutes.

3. Divide the dough into equal portions. Drizzle oil on the worktop and flatten it with a rolling pin into medium thick oblong shape.

4. Grease a baking tray with oil. Place prepared bhaturas on the tray and bake for 7-10 minutes.

5. Heat a pressure cooker and add chickpeas, teabags, salt and water. Mix well. Cover with a lid and cook till 7-8 whistles on medium heat. Discard the teabags and drain the chickpeas, reserve the cooking liquor.

6. Heat a nonstick pan, add dried pomegranate seeds, 1 tsp cumin seeds and roast for 2-3 minutes. Transfer it into a mortar pestle and coarsely crush the mixture.

7. Heat ghee in an iron kadai, add 1 tsp cumin seeds, ginger garlic green chilli paste, green chillies, onion. Sauté till onion turns golden brown in colour.

8. Add tomato , salt. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Add chole masala, coriander powder, red chilli powder, amchur powder. Add the prepared ground spices. Add cooked chole and mix well. Cook for &-10 minutes.

And voila, we’ve got a delicious and healthy meal ready to be devoured.

