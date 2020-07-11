Spin your favourite taco into a nutritious meal; here’s how

Add some chole to your tacos for a quick meal. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Add some chole to your tacos for a quick meal. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

You may not be able to step out for your favourite fast food, but you can make a quick and filling one at home. And if you are missing your favourite tacos, here is a simple trick to make it more nutritious by using your favourite ‘chole’.

Meghna Kamdar from Meghna’s Food Magic shared this easy recipe.

Ingredients

1tbsp – Oil/Ghee

1 cup – Boiled ‘chole’

2-3 no – Potatoes

4-5 – Garlic cloves

1 inch – Ginger, finely chopped

1 no – Onion, finely chopped

Salt

2 no – Tomatoes, finely chopped

2 no – Green chillies, finely chopped

1/2tsp – Turmeric or haldi

1.5tsp – Coriander seed powder

1tsp – Chole masala powder

1tsp – Kashmiri red chilli powder

Water

Kasuri methi

Mint leaves

Maida roti

Salad or cabbage leaves

Garnish

Tomato ketchup

Green mint coriander chutney

Carrot chopped in julienne, onions, white and purple cabbage, coriander leaves, mint leaves and grated cheese

Method

For chole

*In a pan, take oil or ghee.

*Keep 1 cup boiled chole and 2-3 boiled potatoes ready.

*Add 4-5 cloves of garlic finely chopped and a small piece of finely chopped ginger.

*Add 1 finely chopped onion.

*Add salt.

*Wait till onions get golden brown.

*Add 2 tomatoes finely chopped

*Add 2 green chillies finely chopped

*Cover the pan, let it get cooked for five minutes.

*Add 1/2 spoon turmeric powder, coriander seed powder, chole masala powder, kashmiri red chilli powder.

*Add some water in which chole were boiled so that masalas don’t get burnt.

*Add boiled chole, add chopped boiled potatoes. Potatoes will help keep gravy dry.

*Add some water. Cover the lead and cook for 7-8 min on medium flame.

*Keep mashing potatoes.

*Add kasuri methi and mint leaves.

*Turn off heat.

*Cool down chole, don’t fill tacos till they become room temperature.

*Take half-cooked maida roti.

*In a pan, take a few drops of oil. Cook till it gets crispy.

*Flip and immediately fold it with aluminium foil, half round in between to form the shape of a taco shell.

*Keep pressing and cooking from all sides.

*Add few drops of oil when cooking from other side. Use fresh roti (avoid old roti as it will tear apart).

*Apply oil on top and fold into oven grill or bake in pre-heated oven at 180 degree for 15 minutes.

*Taco shells are ready.

*Place salad leaves or cabbage leaves.

*Fill chole.

*Drizzle mix of tomato ketchup and green mint coriander chutney.

*Fill carrot chopped in julienne, onions, white and purple cabbage, coriander leaves, mint leaves and grated cheese.

When are you making it?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd