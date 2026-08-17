Can chole be used to make curd culture? Experts explain the viral hack

Social media continues to surprise us with culinary videos that provide hacks, especially when you are looking to try something new or have run out of a basic ingredient in your kitchen. As such, when we came across curd starter, or curd culture made from chole (chickpeas), we couldn’t keep calm and decided to verify it with experts.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Chef Swapnil Mule, director of culinary, Bawa Group of Hotels, affirmed that chickpea-curd can be made. “Soaking them in water overnight allows a process of fermentation to occur. This converts them into synbiotics, wherein the naturally occurring fibers initiate the growth of good bacteria, i.e., Lactobacillus,” said Mule.