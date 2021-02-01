scorecardresearch
Monday, February 01, 2021
Make this chocolate walnut brownie in just one minute; recipe inside

MasterChef runner-up Neha Deepak Shah recently shared a simple one-minute mug recipe for making chocolate walnut brownie

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | February 1, 2021 7:10:19 pm
Mug cakes became a popular trend during the pandemic. They are not only hassle-free but can also be whipped up in just a few minutes. If you are craving cake, all you need to do is to procure the required ingredients, mix them in a mug and microwave, and your cake is ready.

MasterChef runner-up Neha Deepak Shah recently shared a simple one-minute mug recipe for making chocolate walnut brownie, using simple ingredients.

Here’s what you need to do:

 

Ingredients

2 tbsp – Chopped chocolate
2 tbsp – Butter / ghee
2 tbsp – Powdered sugar
2 tbsp – Maida (all-purpose flour) / atta
1 tbsp – Cocoa powder
¼ tsp – Baking powder
Lots of chopped walnuts

Method

* In a cup, add chopped chocolate and ghee or melted butter.
* Microwave for 15 seconds.
* Now add powdered sugar, all-purpose flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and water. Mix all the ingredients.
* Add chopped walnuts and some chopped chocolate.
* Microwave for one minute.
* Serve with ice cream.

When are you trying this recipe?

