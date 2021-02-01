Make this chocolate walnut brownie in just one minute; recipe inside

Mug cakes became a popular trend during the pandemic. They are not only hassle-free but can also be whipped up in just a few minutes. If you are craving cake, all you need to do is to procure the required ingredients, mix them in a mug and microwave, and your cake is ready.

MasterChef runner-up Neha Deepak Shah recently shared a simple one-minute mug recipe for making chocolate walnut brownie, using simple ingredients.

Here’s what you need to do:

Ingredients

2 tbsp – Chopped chocolate

2 tbsp – Butter / ghee

2 tbsp – Powdered sugar

2 tbsp – Maida (all-purpose flour) / atta

1 tbsp – Cocoa powder

¼ tsp – Baking powder

Lots of chopped walnuts

Method

* In a cup, add chopped chocolate and ghee or melted butter.

* Microwave for 15 seconds.

* Now add powdered sugar, all-purpose flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and water. Mix all the ingredients.

* Add chopped walnuts and some chopped chocolate.

* Microwave for one minute.

* Serve with ice cream.

