Make this chocolate walnut brownie in just one minute; recipe inside

Mug cakes became a popular trend during the pandemic. They are not only hassle-free but can also be whipped up in just a few minutes. If you are craving cake, all you need to do is to procure the required ingredients, mix them in a mug and microwave, and your cake is ready.
MasterChef runner-up Neha Deepak Shah recently shared a simple one-minute mug recipe for making chocolate walnut brownie, using simple ingredients.
Here’s what you need to do:
Ingredients
2 tbsp – Chopped chocolate
2 tbsp – Butter / ghee
2 tbsp – Powdered sugar
2 tbsp – Maida (all-purpose flour) / atta
1 tbsp – Cocoa powder
¼ tsp – Baking powder
Lots of chopped walnuts
Method
* In a cup, add chopped chocolate and ghee or melted butter.
* Microwave for 15 seconds.
* Now add powdered sugar, all-purpose flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and water. Mix all the ingredients.
* Add chopped walnuts and some chopped chocolate.
* Microwave for one minute.
* Serve with ice cream.
