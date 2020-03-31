Here’s how you can make chocolate muffins in an idli maker

Have you ever tried making muffins in idli maker? (Photo: Getty) Have you ever tried making muffins in idli maker? (Photo: Getty)

Nothing beats the feeling of a gooey chocolate muffin melting in your mouth. However, the idea of cooking the same doesn’t sound that exciting mostly because baking takes a lot of time, and well, patience. But with most of us at home now, why not bake these chocolaty wonders and add some sweetness to our day. And what if we tell you that you can do so in an idli maker? Wondering how? Check it out below.

Make chocolate muffins in an idly maker/steamer. (Photo: Getty) Make chocolate muffins in an idly maker/steamer. (Photo: Getty)

Ingredients:

7 tbsp – Milk

3 tbsp – Refined sugar

3 tbsp – Refined or vegetable oil

3 tbsp – Fresh curd

3 tbsp – All-purpose flour or maida

3 tbsp – Cocoa powder

1/3rd tbsp – Baking powder

1/4 tbsp – Baking soda

1 tbsp – Roughly chopped almonds

Chocolate syrup

Steps:

*Take a mixing bowl and mix sugar and refined oil together, whisking until they blend seamlessly. Now add 3 tablespoons of fresh curd and whisk till you get a thick paste.

*To the mix, add the other dry ingredients. Add 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour or maida along with 3 tablespoons cocoa powder. Do not forget the baking powder and baking soda.

*Finally, add 7 tablespoon of milk to the mixture. Mix well, go for folding motions. This will release the air bubbles in the mixture.

*Keep mixing until it becomes a thick batter. Now add chopped almonds.

*Next, grease the idli maker with oil so the muffins can be scooped out easily. Add 2 tablespoons of batter into each compartment. Sprinkle more almonds.

*Now, gently tap the maker to remove any air bubbles and slowly insert into a pre-heated steamer and close the lid.

*Let it bake for 30-40 minutes. Occasionally, insert a toothpick to see if it is cooked. If the toothpick comes out clean, your muffins are ready, if not wait a little.

*Scoop out the muffins with a tablespoon and drizzle some chocolate sauce. There you go with your yummy and spongy chocolate muffins!

Are you going to try this recipe?

