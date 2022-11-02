This 4-ingredient chocolate lava cake is what you need to satiate your sweet tooth today (recipe inside)

Every chocolate lover knows the pleasure of eating a rich, tasty, scrumptious lava cake. If such a cake is on the menu, nothing can come in between. But what if we told you that you can make a delicious lava cake right at home, and all you need is just 4 ingredients? If that idea excites you, you’re in for a treat tonight.

All thanks to Shivesh Bhatia, a well-known food blogger and baker, who shared a quick and easy recipe on his Instagram page. “It’s so incredibly simple to put together that you can’t help but fall in love,” he captioned the post.

Also read: | Everything you need to know about chocolate

Ingredients:



10 Oreo cookies

¼ cup hot milk

½ tsp baking soda

3 chunks of chocolate

Add the Oreo cookies and hot milk to a bowl. Allow the cookies to melt.

Next, add the baking soda next.

Mix the batter together with a whisker.

Transfer the batter into a greased and dusted mould.

Add 3 chunks of chocolate in the centre of the mould.

Air fry or bake at 180 degrees C for 8-10 minutes.

That’s it! A simple, easy fix for when you’re craving a burst of chocolate in your life. A lot of people commented on his post, saying things like “tempting” and “so good”.

Check out his reel here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivesh Bhatia (@shivesh17)

The next time you have guests over, you know exactly how to impress without all the stress.

Also read | End your day on a sweet note this gluten-free chocolatey recipe

If you want the recipe to be healthier, you can replace the chunk of regular chocolate with a bar of dark chocolate. According to Harvard Medical School, a 2011 study of young adults found that memory and reaction time were much better among those who consumed dark chocolate. Several studies also demonstrated evidence of better brain blood flow, oxygen levels, and nerve function as measured by imaging tests after cocoa drinks were consumed.

According to Healthline, a 100-gram bar of dark chocolate with 70–85% cocoa contains:

– 11 grams of fiber

– 66% of the DV for iron

– 57% of the DV for magnesium

– 196% of the DV for copper

– 85% of the DV for manganese

So, enjoy guilt-free!

Advertisement

For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!