Dessert recipe: Enjoy chocolate cupcakes with buttercream frosting today

April 7, 2021 7:10:04 pm
With the weekend just two days away, do we really need a reason to indulge in one of our favourite things — chocolate? If you have been craving to bite into a scrumptious cupcake that is fluffy and instantly melts in your mouth, then you are at the right place.
Check out this easy recipe by baker and YouTuber Shivesh Bhatia for chocolate cupcakes with buttercream frosting. Though you may not want to share them with others, these cupcakes are perfect if you are planning a get-together this weekend.
Chocolate cupcakes with buttercream frosting
Ingredients
- 180ml – Milk + 1 tsp – White vinegar, mixed together and rested for at least 5 minutes
- 4gms – Coffee powder
- 90gms – Cocoa powder
- 1 tsp – Baking powder
- 180ml – Vegetable oil
- 150gms – Sugar
- 3gms – baking soda
- 180gms – All-purpose flour
- 2 – Eggs
- 2.5ml – Vanilla extract
For buttercream
- 100gms – Butter
- 30gms – Cocoa powder
- 1 cup – icing sugar
Steps
*Preheat the oven at 180 celsius. Meanwhile, line your cupcake tray with cupcake liners.
*Take a glass bowl and whisk all-purpose flour along with cocoa, coffee powder, baking soda and baking powder.
*Take another bowl and beat the sugar, oil and eggs together. But remember to add one egg at a time and mix nicely until it is incorporated with other ingredients. Next, add the vanilla essence and mix nicely again.
*Mix the dry and wet ingredients together and beat until it becomes a smooth batter with no air bubbles. Pour this batter into every cupcake mould and bake until cooked well.
*Now it is time to make the frosting. For this, just beat the three ingredients (mentioned above). However, make sure to sift icing sugar and cocoa before adding.
*Beat it with a whisk until the peaks are stiff. Generously add it to the top layer of the cupcakes and enjoy!
