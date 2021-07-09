scorecardresearch
Craving chocolate covered pancakes for dessert tonight? Learn this quick recipe

The fluffy pancakes coupled with the gooey chocolate is bound leave your mouth watering and craving for more

July 9, 2021
This delicious chocolate pancake is too hard to resist.

Who doesn’t love pancakes? It’s next to impossible for someone to say no to a well-made pancake.

Making a pancake is fairly simple, but when coupled with the right ingredients, it quickly turns into one of the best things your taste buds have ever experienced.

These fluffy pancakes covered with gooey chocolate are bound to leave your mouth watering and craving for more.

Here’s the recipe from Chef Sumit Sethi, Crowne Plaza, Delhi.

Ingredients

1/2 kg- All purpose flour
1/2 l – Milk
155 gm- Sugar
5 – Eggs
20 gm – Baking powder
100 gm – Choco chips
Vanilla essence

Recipe

  • Add the all purpose flour, milk, sugar, egg, and baking powder together and mix until it becomes gooey.
  • Heat a pan and grease it with oil.
  • Pour the mix on the pan.
  • Wait until you see bubbles on the surface and flip.
  • Wait until evenly cooked.
  • Make four of the pancakes.
  • Stack them up with whipped cream and melted chocolate in between each layer.
  • Plate it up and garnish with maple syrup, choco chips, whipped cream or your favourite fruits.

This is one recipe you shouldn’t miss.

