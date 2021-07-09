Craving chocolate covered pancakes for dessert tonight? Learn this quick recipe

This delicious chocolate pancake is too hard to resist. (Representational image/Pixabay)

Who doesn’t love pancakes? It’s next to impossible for someone to say no to a well-made pancake.

Making a pancake is fairly simple, but when coupled with the right ingredients, it quickly turns into one of the best things your taste buds have ever experienced.

These fluffy pancakes covered with gooey chocolate are bound to leave your mouth watering and craving for more.

Here’s the recipe from Chef Sumit Sethi, Crowne Plaza, Delhi.

Ingredients

1/2 kg- All purpose flour

1/2 l – Milk

155 gm- Sugar

5 – Eggs

20 gm – Baking powder

100 gm – Choco chips

Vanilla essence

Recipe

Add the all purpose flour, milk, sugar, egg, and baking powder together and mix until it becomes gooey.

Heat a pan and grease it with oil.

Pour the mix on the pan.

Wait until you see bubbles on the surface and flip.

Wait until evenly cooked.

Make four of the pancakes.

Stack them up with whipped cream and melted chocolate in between each layer.

Plate it up and garnish with maple syrup, choco chips, whipped cream or your favourite fruits.

This is one recipe you shouldn’t miss.

