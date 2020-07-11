Love cookies and brownies equally? This eggless chocolate brookie recipe is all you need

What could be better than a heavenly combination of chocolate cookies and brownie? We’re talking about the brookie, which is essentially a hybrid of chocolate chip cookie and brownie. Besides, you can bake these delectable brookies without eggs too, making it the perfect dessert for vegetarians as well.
Popular chef Amrita Raichand recently shared a simple eggless chocolate brookie recipe on Instagram. Try it:
Ingredients
50 gms or 1/2 cup – Almond flour
50 gms or 1/3cup – All-purpose flour
25 gms (1/4 cup + 2 tbsp) – Cocoa powder(unsweetened)
1 tsp – Baking powder
1/2 tsp – Baking soda
75 gms (1/4 cup + 2 tbsp – Butter (softened)
1/2 cup – Jaggery powder
150 gms or about 1 cup – Dark chocolate (chopped)
1tsp – Vanilla extract
2tbsp – Milk
50 gms or 1/2 cup – Dark chocolate chips
Method
* Sift both flours, baking powder, baking soda and unsweetened cocoa powder and keep aside.
* Put the dark chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl and heat it in intervals of 15 seconds at a time, stirring the mixture in between, till the chocolate is melted and is without lumps. You can do the same on a double boiler too. Keep aside.
* In a separate deep bowl, beat the butter and jaggery together till pale.
* To this, add the melted chocolate, followed by vanilla extract and whisk again till incorporated.
* Add the sifted flour in parts using a spatula and gently fold all the flour in.
* Cover the bowl and refrigerate for about 20 minutes (optional).
* When ready to bake the brookies, preheat the oven to 175 degrees Celsius. Line a baking tray with a little oil and place a parchment paper on it.
* Using an ice-cream scoop or a tablespoon, scoop out even sized portions of the dough, spacing them well apart on the prepared baking tray.
* Bake for 13-14 minutes (place one below the centre rack). To check if they are done or not just touch them lightly on top, if firm to the touch then they are ready.
* Take them out and place the tray with the brookies on a cooling rack.
* Eat once completely cooled or store in an airtight container.
If you are not refrigerating the brookie dough, bake for about 12 minutes only. These brookies are likely to be flatter but would taste equally delicious, Raichand added.
