Make healthier chocolate atta brownies with this simple recipe

Whip up delicious brownies at home. (Source: mintsrecipes/Instagram)

Most of us love to eat creamy chocolate brownies. If you are in the mood for some indulgence, it is time to try your hand at baking brownies at home. Kolkata-based blogger Reshu Drolia shared a simple recipe for making them with whole wheat instead of all-purpose flour, which makes for a healthier version of the much-loved dessert.

Drolia posted the recipe on her Instagram page. Check it out:

Ingredients

1 cup – Wheat flour

½ cup – Cocoa powder

1 tsp – Coffee

½ tsp – Baking powder

Salt a pinch

¾ cup – Thick curd

1 cup – Sugar powdered

¼ cup +1 tbsp – Oil

1 tsp – Vanilla essence

½ cup – Walnuts (chopped)

½ cup – Choco chips

Water as required

Method

* Sieve wheat flour, cocoa powder, coffee, baking powder, salt in a bowl and mix the ingredients well.

* In another bowl, add thick curd, powdered sugar, oil, vanilla essence, and whisk it well till the sugar dissolves and the mixture becomes smooth and creamy. The wet mixture is ready.

* Add the flour mix gradually to the wet mixture and gently fold. Mix well till there are no lumps.

* Add water as required and make a medium-thick batter.

* Add choco chips and walnuts into the batter and mix well. Reserve some choco chips and walnuts for garnishing.

* Take a rectangular cake tin and grease it with oil.

* Transfer the mixture into the greased tin and spread it evenly. Spread some choco chips, chopped walnuts on top and bake in preheated oven at 180 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes.

* Once done, take out the tin from the oven and let it cool down for a while.

* After a few minutes, unmould it and cut into square slices.

* Serve the brownies with ice cream.

When are you trying this?

