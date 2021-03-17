Satiate your sweet tooth with this delicious choco lava pudding

Had a hectic day today? Worry not, a chocolate-filled dessert is all you need to feel relaxed.

This easy recipe by chef Meghna Kamdar is full of delicious ingredients and requires no eggs or oven to prepare. So, try this easy recipe at home and satisfy your chocolate cravings today.

Ingredients

1 cup – Plain flour

5 tbsp -Unsweetened dark cocoa powder

½ cup – Powder sugar (grind in mixie/ icing or caster sugar – optional)

1.5 tsp – Baking powder

4 tbsp – Melted butter

½ cup – Milk

1 tsp – Instant coffee powder

½ cup – White sugar

½ cup – Brown sugar (optional – can be replaced with white sugar)

¾ cup – Hot water

Method

Take a mixing bowl, add 1 cup plain flour (maida/take half of atta and half of maida), 2 tbsp unsweetened dark cocoa powder, ½ cup powdered sugar (grind in mixie/ icing or caster sugar – optional), 1.5 tsp baking powder, 4 tbsp melted butter, ½ cup milk diluted with 1 tsp instant coffee powder and mix well with the help of spoon (avoid using hand/electric beater).

Place batter in a tray and spread it even.

To make lava, take a mixing bowl and add ½ cup white sugar, ½ cup brown sugar (optional – can be replaced with white sugar), 3 tbsp unsweetened dark cocoa powder, ¾ cup hot water and mix it.

Pour this mixture gently in the tray over the batter.

Keep the tray in a pan/vessel pre-heated for 20 minutes.

Place a stand in it (you can also make a salt layer).

Cover the lid and cook for 40-45 mins on low-medium flame. (After 35-40 mins, touch on the surface if it turns dry then it’s properly cooked).

Rest for a while and bring it to room temperature.

Then cut it into squares and place it on a serving plate.

Top with some ice cream, pour some lava, place strawberry and mint leaves.

