Tonight, try this two-minute choco lava cake in a mug recipe

An easy dessert which is super easy to bake. (Photo: Getty) An easy dessert which is super easy to bake. (Photo: Getty)

Whether it is cooking rice and dal or baking a cake, many of us have taken to perfecting our culinary sills during the lockdown. But there are days you want to take it slow and long for easy recipes that are sure to bring a smile on your face. So here we are with one such dessert recipe which barely takes 2 minutes to make. The best part? You do not even need a lot of utensils.

Ingredients

3 tbsp – All-purpose flour

1 tbsp – cocoa powder

1/2 tsp – baking powder

2 tbsp – Sugar

1/4 cup – Milk

2 – Chocolate cubes (small)

2 tbsp – Vegetable oil

Steps

*In a cup, mix the dry ingredients along with sugar and a pinch of salt.

* In a bowl, mix 1/4 cup of milk along with 2 tbsp vegetable oil. Mix well and add to the dry ingredients. Blend and make a thick batter.

*Now add the batter to a cup and top it off with 2 large chunks of the chocolate cube (put some batter over it too).

*Place it to the microwave for 1 minute and 30 seconds.

*Place a dollop of vanilla ice cream if you want and enjoy!

