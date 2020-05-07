Creamy choco lava cake to end your day on a sweet note

Bake this mouth-watering treat at home. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock/Representative Image) Bake this mouth-watering treat at home. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock/Representative Image)

Bored of your regular bakes? So why not level up your baking game with an easy and delightful recipe? While bakeries and cake shops are out of bounds at the moment, why not make the all-time favourite choco lava cake with simple ingredients to instantly lift up your spirits.

Taking to Instagram, MasterChef India runner up Neha Deepak Shah shared this recipe that we couldn’t take our eyes off.

“One of my most favourite Chocolate dessert is Choco Lava Cake or the Chocolate Fondant. It is cake on the outside and has a nice and luscious creamy lava inside. @jaipurbymarcela came up with the idea that we must post recipes for kids & families to cook at home. I think this recipe is a kids favourite & kids along with parents can enjoy making this together,” she said.

Here’s the recipe.

Dry Ingredients

1/2 cup – All purpose flour or maida

1/2 cup + 2tbsp – Caster sugar or bhura (not powdered sugar)

1/4 cup – Milk powder

A pinch of salt

1/4 tsp – Baking powder

5tbsp – Cocoa powder

Wet Chocolate Mixture

130g – Dark chocolate

1/4 cup – Butter (55 g)

1/2 cup + 1 to 2tbsp – Hot water (1 tbsp is to adjust consistency)

Method

*Mix the dry ingredients and sieve them. Melt chocolate and butter in the microwave or on a double boiler.

*Brush the ramekin with butter and dust with cocoa powder.

*Mix hot water, dry ingredients and chocolate butter mix to make a smooth batter. The batter should be of dropping consistency and not very liquid. Slightly thicker than idli batter. Pour until a little above 1/2 of the height of the ramekin.

*Bake in a pre-heated oven in the middle rack with top and bottom heating on @220 degrees C for about 10 to 12 mins. It should be jiggly in the centre but dry on top.

*Cool for about five minutes and then unmould on a plate. Be patient otherwise you’ll end up bursting it.

*Be very attentive, if you over bake it, you won’t have the lava oozing.

The science behind this cake is that the edges become cakey but the centre is still fluid so precision is the key, described Shah.

Pro tip: Start preheating the oven the moment you begin prepping so it is hot enough until it is time for you to bake it.

