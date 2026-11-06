Tamil actor Chiyaan Vikram once detailed his gruelling, extreme diet to play his part in the 1999 film Sethu, which showed him as a frail, emaciated individual. “That’s all I ate. One dry chapati, one beetroot juice and one egg white through the day. I don’t have anything else. Just that. I space it throughout the day. And I used to walk 30 kms to the location and back to lose weight,” he said on The Ranveer Show in 2024.

Vikram is known for dramatic transformations, including in films like Thangalaan (2024), Iru Mugan (2016), and Pithamagan (2003).

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