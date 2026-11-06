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Tamil actor Chiyaan Vikram once detailed his gruelling, extreme diet to play his part in the 1999 film Sethu, which showed him as a frail, emaciated individual. “That’s all I ate. One dry chapati, one beetroot juice and one egg white through the day. I don’t have anything else. Just that. I space it throughout the day. And I used to walk 30 kms to the location and back to lose weight,” he said on The Ranveer Show in 2024.
Vikram is known for dramatic transformations, including in films like Thangalaan (2024), Iru Mugan (2016), and Pithamagan (2003).
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Commenting on the video, consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said the key point is that this was a role-specific routine, not a general diet recommendation. “Actors sometimes follow highly structured eating patterns for specific physical transformations, and their requirements can differ considerably depending on the role, training volume, body composition and timeframe. Eating smaller amounts at multiple points during the day is not inherently better than eating three meals,” said Goyal.
Meal frequency can be individualised based on hunger, schedule, training, digestion, and total nutritional requirements. “What matters more is whether the overall diet provides sufficient energy, protein, fibre, healthy fats, vitamins and minerals.”
There is also a limitation to focusing only on the foods mentioned in a celebrity’s routine. “A diet consisting predominantly of chapati, beetroot juice and egg whites would not, by itself, provide the full range of nutrients required for long-term health. The pattern provided carbohydrates from chapati and a lean protein source from egg whites, while beetroot juice added another component. A balanced eating pattern would normally include a wider variety of vegetables, fruits, pulses or other protein sources, healthy fats and adequate micronutrients,” Goyal told indianexpress.com.
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His walking habit, however, highlights an important principle: movement doesn’t always have to look like a formal workout. “Walking to and from places, taking stairs and reducing prolonged sitting can all contribute to daily physical activity,” said Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.