Teatime snacks: Bored of regular namkeen? Try this tasty chivda

If hunger pangs make you binge on salty and fried foods, it is time you take matters into your own hands and make yourself something healthy to munch on. Have you tried chivda? A common snack or namkeen in many Maharashtrian households, chivda is a specialty snack made of flattened rice or poha mixed with other roasted ingredients. The snack is not only delicious, but is also light on the stomach.
Not sure how to make it? We have some help from Rekha Diwekar who keeps sharing traditional recipes.
Chivda
Ingredients
¼ kg – Poha
1 bowl – Peanuts, roasted
1 bowl – Chanadal+cashews
½ cup – Dry coconut flakes
Spices
½ tsp – Mustard seeds
½ tsp – Asafoetida
½ tsp – Haldi
½ tsp – Sesame seeds
8 – Chillies
Curry leaves
1 tsp – Salt
1 tsp – Powdered sugar
8 tsp – Oil
Method
*Sun dry poha and roast it in a brass vessel.
*Heat oil, add mustard seeds, asafoetida, curry leaves, sesame seeds, cashews, coconut flakes in this sequence.
*When cashews and coconut flakes turn golden, add roasted peanuts and dal.
*Fry for 5-7 minutes.
*Add turmeric powder, salt, sugar and mix well.
*Now add poha and churmura and fry on a low flame for 10 minutes.
Chivda is ready.
This will last you long and make for a good snack in the evening.
Pro tips
*When roasting poha, vessel should not be heated first. First add in poha and then start the flame. Why? If you put poha in a hot vessel, it tends to shrink.
*Cover chivda with newspaper till it gets to room temperature. Then put in an air tight container.
