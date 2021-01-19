This Chinese restaurant’s menu is going viral for its honest food description

A Chinese restaurant in Montreal has been winning the hearts of netizens for its brutally honest menu card that is now doing the rounds on social media.

Restaurants are generally known to boast about their dishes before customers. But Feigang Fei, who runs Aunt Dai Chinese restaurant, chose to design a menu with honest descriptions of the dishes.

Each description features the owner’s take on the dishes. For instance, about orange beef, it reads, “Comparing to our General Tao Chicken, this one is not THAT good. Anyway, I am not a big fan of North American Chinese food and it’s your call.”

Aunt Dai is my favourite Chinese restaurant in Montreal, but the REAL treat is the menu, featuring extremely honest commentary from the owner. pic.twitter.com/FpA1xt0GrF — Kim Belair (@BagelofDeath) January 10, 2021

Another such description for yet another beef dish reads, “According to a lot of customers, this one is very popular I still didn’t have a chance to taste it. Looks like I should spend more time eating in my own restaurant.”

ALSO READ | Vegan restaurant in France wins Michelin star

Fei, who opened the restaurant seven years back, would initially be disappointed when customers returned the food uneaten. “Some customers who hadn’t tried certain dishes were surprised by the level of spice or texture,” he was quoted as saying by theguardian.com. That’s when he came up with the plan to write such descriptions.

While the restaurant is in its “survival mode” amid the pandemic, the owner is hopeful that business would bounce back soon.

“We don’t have a very great item, something that’s complex and shows the genius of the cooking. Our food will always be good, but we are simply not the best,” he said. “Well, maybe a little bit above average,” Fei was further quoted as saying.