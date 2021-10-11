Have you ever tried Chinese biryani? Check out viral video

When it comes to biryani, food lovers can get into serious debates about its various versions, each rich in its regional flavours. As loved as the dish is, it is not surprising that people often take it to heart when someone experiments with their favourite food. One such biryani has been doing the rounds on social media, leaving many disappointed.

We are talking about Chinese biryani. Yes, you heard that right. Shared by a YouTuber, the dish recently went viral. The video, however, was published last year.

Check out the recipe here:

But if you look closely, this innovative biryani recipe, cooked with chicken and vegetables, seems quite similar to Chinese fried rice.

Here’s how netizens reacted to Chinese biryani:

In India there is also Jain Chinese pav bhaji, Jain Biryani and Indian Chinese — Ashok Saldanha (@SaldanhaAshok) October 9, 2021

I have seen everything 🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Pf53gbNdwn — javeria (@jikhlaq52) October 5, 2021

WTH. Has she jus added few extra things and called egg fried rice chinese biryani lol. — Aisha Y. 🇬🇧🇦🇪 حب حياتي (@TheAishaSY) October 5, 2021

All border patrol is ok but stop making Chinese biryani first — Kaushal கௌஷல் (@off__centre) October 8, 2021

Earlier this year, a man from Pakistan shared a photo of ‘Strawbiryani’ or strawberry biryani which went viral instantly. In the picture was a big pan of biryani rice topped with fresh strawberry.

