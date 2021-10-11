scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, October 11, 2021
MUST READ

Have you ever tried Chinese biryani? Check out viral video

"In India, there is also Jain Chinese pav bhaji, Jain Biryani and Indian Chinese," a social media user wrote

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 11, 2021 3:00:57 pm
chinese biryaniA video demonstrating Chinese biryani recipe has been doing the rounds on social media. (Source: Cooking With Sariya/YouTuber)

When it comes to biryani, food lovers can get into serious debates about its various versions, each rich in its regional flavours. As loved as the dish is, it is not surprising that people often take it to heart when someone experiments with their favourite food. One such biryani has been doing the rounds on social media, leaving many disappointed.

We are talking about Chinese biryani. Yes, you heard that right. Shared by a YouTuber, the dish recently went viral. The video, however, was published last year.

Check out the recipe here:

But if you look closely, this innovative biryani recipe, cooked with chicken and vegetables, seems quite similar to Chinese fried rice.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Telangana minister’s response to man complaining about biryani has netizens ROFL-ing!

Here’s how netizens reacted to Chinese biryani:

 

 

Earlier this year, a man from Pakistan shared a photo of ‘Strawbiryani’ or strawberry biryani which went viral instantly. In the picture was a big pan of biryani rice topped with fresh strawberry.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Shri ram, ramlila
Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra’s dance drama ‘Shri Ram’ marks its 65th anniversary

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 11: Latest News

Advertisement