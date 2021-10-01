Your chilli powder may be adulterated; this simple test will help you find out

Your kitchen ingredients may look perfect, but it doesn’t completely eliminate the chances of them being adulterated. The only way to be sure is to test the ingredients before using them.

Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has lately been sharing simple experiments to test for adulteration. The government body recently showed how to check if the chilli powder you use is adulterated with brick powder or sand or talc powder.

Here’s what you need to do:

*Take a glass of water.

*Add a teaspoon of chilli powder it.

*Examine the residue. Take a small quantity of the residue on your palm and rub it well.

*If you feel any grittiness after rubbing, then the chilli powder is adulterated with brick powder. In case the residue feels soapy and smooth then it is adulterated with soapstone.

Watch the video:

Earlier, FSSAI also shared a simple test to check adulteration in oil and green peas. It also suggested a simple experiment to test if the green vegetables you consume are adulterated.

Which of these have you tried at home?

