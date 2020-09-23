Enjoy tonight’s IPL game with this quick snack

Would you like to try this recipe tonight? (Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Are you ready for tonight’s Indian Premier League game? Because we are back with the perfect snack recipe for you! So set your mood right tonight with this easy chilli garlic paneer recipe from chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

Fresh coriander paired with chilli and garlic makes for a smashing sauce that’s easy to prepare and would definitely go with your craving for something sweet, tangy and chilly, all at the same time.

Here’s the simple recipe you can try today!

Ingredients

4 – Green chillies

5-6 – Garlic cloves

1 tbsp – Vinegar

1 tsp – Sugar

Salt to taste

2 tbsp – Water

1 – Onion

Paneer

Method

For the sauce

*In a mixie jar, add green chillies, garlic cloves, coriander leaves, and blend.

*In a wok, add vinegar, sugar, salt and water. Add the blended mix. Let the mixture boil. Switch off the flame of the wok once done.

For the paneer barbeque

*Meanwhile, cut paneer into pieces, chop a small onion and add this to a pan with some oil.

*As it starts to cook and turns brown, add red chilli powder, turmeric powder, garam masala, soy sauce.

*Now add the barbeque sauce. Saute it for a few minutes. Serve on a plate and garnish with coriander.

