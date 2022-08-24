scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Cooking tips: Here’s how you can make everyday food items more digestible

Making simple changes to the way you cook can help keep your gut healthy and happy, wrote Dr Nidhi Pandya Bhanshali on Instagram

digestive-health, gutExperts suggest tips to make certain foods more digestible (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Gut health is of utmost importance when it comes to maintaining overall well-being and enhancing immunity. But, unfortunately, it is often not prioritised enough. 

However, the good news is that you do not need to do a lot to ensure good gut health. Making simple changes to the way you cook can help keep your gut healthy and happy,” wrote Dr Nidhi Pandya Bhanshali on Instagram.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

As such, she further listed some everyday food items which can be made more digestible by simply combining them with some ingredients while cookingFor example, for better digestion of cauliflower, one can mix it with fennel seeds. Similarly, “cumin and bay leaf added to lentils” can also make it more digestible. Also, adding “fat, cumin, and bay leaf to beans,” and “ghee, cumin, and lime juice to corn” can enhance its digestibility.

Also Read | |This common kitchen ingredient can help keep your gut healthy

Dr Pandya also explained that “adding good fats to your foods is the number one way to make them more digestible,” adding that fat can hold and disperse the heat, and also helps in the breakdown of foods which otherwise would put pressure on the warm enzymes in the gut. “Using herbs and appropriate spices in those fats, will allow for absorption of nutrients and acceleration of digestion,” she added.

Agreed nutritionist Dr Rachna Agarwal and added that according to Ayurveda, “eating raw green veggies is not advisable as it does not get assimilated or utilised in the body.”

Speaking with indianexpress.com, she said that for better digestion of broccoli, one can add pepper to stimulate gastric juices along with white butter or cold pressed oil. “Green vegetables are a good source of vitamin A, which gets better utilised in the body when eaten with little fat,” she added.

broccoli (Source: Pexels)

She went on to list other such combinations which can help in better digestion of certain foods.

Advertisement

Chickpeas: Soak well; add ginger and little ghee while boiling, and then add homemade garam masala.

Also Read | |Follow these five steps to improve digestion

Milk: Avoid having it with fruits or salty snacks. It is best to either make porridge or add haldi and drink it at night. Adding black pepper and dried finger can make it easily digestible.

Home-made spices: If taken in limited quantities, they can help secrete digestive juices in the stomach and liver, thus speeding up digestion. Ready-made masala is adulterated with chemicals and causes acidity. 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...Premium
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...
‘Worst in 500 years’: Europe’s great drought, explainedPremium
‘Worst in 500 years’: Europe’s great drought, explained
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...Premium
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...Premium
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...
Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-08-2022 at 01:20:01 pm
Next Story

IIIT-Basara student found dead in hostel room, OUJAC calls for statewide bandh against Govt apathy

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Fitch says Adani is 'over leveraged' — what does over leveraging mean in business?

Fitch says Adani is 'over leveraged' — what does over leveraging mean in business?

No toll plazas, cameras to read number plates: Gadkari unveils plan

No toll plazas, cameras to read number plates: Gadkari unveils plan

The whistleblower claim that Twitter hired Indian Govt 'agents', explained

The whistleblower claim that Twitter hired Indian Govt 'agents', explained

Kerala judge who made 'sexually provocative dresses' remark transferred

Kerala judge who made 'sexually provocative dresses' remark transferred

Trinamool Congress removes its Tripura president, no reasons given yet

Trinamool Congress removes its Tripura president, no reasons given yet

'Worst in 500 years': Europe's great drought, explained

'Worst in 500 years': Europe's great drought, explained

Premium
Opinion | If FM can take credit for success, she must take blame for failures

Opinion | If FM can take credit for success, she must take blame for failures

Premium
Hrithik, Saif's face-off promises big scale mass film
Vikram Vedha teaser

Hrithik, Saif's face-off promises big scale mass film

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Maria Prymachenko
Exploring ‘The Ukrainian World of Maria Prymachenko’ though colourful paintings
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement