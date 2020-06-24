How about some chicken curry tonight? (recipe inside)

Try this delicious non-vegetarian fare at home. (Source: Anahita Dhondy/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Try this delicious non-vegetarian fare at home. (Source: Anahita Dhondy/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

If you have been missing your favourite chicken curry at your preferred restaurant, we have you covered. You can try making it at home, with a little help from chef Anahita Dhondy. All you need is some time and a few easily available ingredients. So without much ado, check out the lip-smacking recipe below:

She captioned the post, “It’s the easiest chicken curry recipe and definitely my go to recipe. It’s not inspired by anyone but with the ingredients we used to have with us in London. I used to make it with hung curd or Greek yogurt but at home I make it with normal yoghurt or dahi.”

Ingredients

500g – Boneless chicken thigh cut into pieces

For the marination

500g – Yoghurt

1 tsp – Red chilli powder

1 tsp – Haldi powder

1 tsp – Roasted jeera powder

1 tsp – Coriander powder

1 tsp – Meat masala

½ tsp – Garam masala

1 tsp – Pepper

1 tsp – Chaat masala

Salt to taste

For the masala

3 – Onions, finely chopped

8-10 cloves – Garlic, chopped

1 tbsp – Ginger garlic paste

1 inch – Ginger, chopped

2-3 – Green chillies, chopped

For the tadka

1 tbsp – Oil

1 tsp – Ghee

2 – Dried chillies

2 – Bay leaves

2 – Cinnamon sticks

½ tsp – Black peppercorns

2 – Green cardamom

Method

*Marinate your chicken.

*In a pan or kadhai, add oil and the khada masala followed by garlic, ginger and onion. Cook till it’s brown and aromatic.

*Add the chicken, a little bit of water and mix well.

*Put a lid and let it cook for 20 minutes.

*Serve hot with rice or roti.

