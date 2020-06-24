How about some chicken curry tonight? (recipe inside)

If you have been missing your favourite chicken curry at your preferred restaurant, we have you covered. You can try making it at home, with a little help from chef Anahita Dhondy. All you need is some time and a few easily available ingredients. So without much ado, check out the lip-smacking recipe below:
View this post on Instagram
So this is my version of the easiest chicken curry ever. I used to make it for @nityauppal in London and I think I made this every weekend. We were addicted. Yes, to chicken curry and this yum version of aloo I used to make. Sometimes I would layer this with rice and sometimes we'd have it with store bought roti. It's the easiest chicken curry recipe and definitely my go to recipe! It's not inspired by anyone but with the ingredients we used to have with us in London. I used to make it with hung curd or Greek yogurt but at home I make it with normal yogurt or dahi. The ingredients are below: Boneless chicken thigh cut into pieces 500gm For the marination: Yogurt 1 box / bowl (500gm) Red chilli powder 1tsp Haldi powder 1tsp Roasted jeera pwd 1tsp Coriander powder 1tsp Meat masala 1tsp Garam masala 1/2tsp Pepper 1tsp Chaat masala 1tsp Salt to taste For the masala: Onions finely chopped 3no Garlic chopped 8-10cloves (or just use 1tbsp of ginger garlic paste) Ginger chopped 1" 2-3green chillies chopped For the tadka: Oil 1tbsp Ghee 1tsp Dried chillies 2no Bayleaf 2no Cinnamon sticks 2no Black pepper corns 1/2tsp Green cardamom 2no For the method: 1. Marinate your chicken. 2. In a pan or kadhai, add oil and the khada masala then the garlic, ginger and onion. Cook till it's nice and brown and aromatic. 3. Add the chicken, a little bit of water and mix well. 4. Put a lid and let it cook for 20mins. 5. Serve hot with rice or roti 👩🍳watch the video for all the tips and the steps! Hope you enjoy this easy recipe from our home, #TogetherAtHome we'll keep cooking everyday! #HappyCooking #HappyEating #quarantinecooking #chickencurry #indianfood #homefood #chefanahita #chefathome #easypeasy #stepbystep #recipevideo #homerecipe #cookingwithchefanahita #eatwell #indianfoodisthebest #spices #curryrice #roti #homemade
She captioned the post, “It’s the easiest chicken curry recipe and definitely my go to recipe. It’s not inspired by anyone but with the ingredients we used to have with us in London. I used to make it with hung curd or Greek yogurt but at home I make it with normal yoghurt or dahi.”
Ingredients
500g – Boneless chicken thigh cut into pieces
For the marination
500g – Yoghurt
1 tsp – Red chilli powder
1 tsp – Haldi powder
1 tsp – Roasted jeera powder
1 tsp – Coriander powder
1 tsp – Meat masala
½ tsp – Garam masala
1 tsp – Pepper
1 tsp – Chaat masala
Salt to taste
For the masala
3 – Onions, finely chopped
8-10 cloves – Garlic, chopped
1 tbsp – Ginger garlic paste
1 inch – Ginger, chopped
2-3 – Green chillies, chopped
For the tadka
1 tbsp – Oil
1 tsp – Ghee
2 – Dried chillies
2 – Bay leaves
2 – Cinnamon sticks
½ tsp – Black peppercorns
2 – Green cardamom
ALSO READ | Craving comfort food? Try some keema today
Method
*Marinate your chicken.
*In a pan or kadhai, add oil and the khada masala followed by garlic, ginger and onion. Cook till it’s brown and aromatic.
*Add the chicken, a little bit of water and mix well.
*Put a lid and let it cook for 20 minutes.
*Serve hot with rice or roti.
How about making it tonight?
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.