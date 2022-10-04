Enjoy this ‘high fibre and protein’ chicken biryani today (recipe inside)

We just cannot get enough of chicken biryani; the spices, and aroma, the taste — well, its a mood! But, many people, despite being a fan of the dish, stay away from it fearing it would lead to excess calorie consumption. But this festive season, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor is here to chase away your biryani blues with a scrumptious recipe that he recently shared on Instagram.

“Aapki bohot wishes aayi ki biryani ko healthy banao. Toh ye lijiye, biryani — high fiber and protein. Enjoy the best tastes of biryani without worrying much about health,” he captioned the post.

So what are you waiting for? Don the chef’s hat and get set to prepare this mouthwatering recipe.

Ingredients:

400 grams chicken, cut into 1 inch pieces on bone

1½ cups brown rice, soaked for 1 hour

1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

½ teaspoon red chilli powder

1 teaspoon green chilli paste

½ teaspoon garam masala powder

¼ teasp0on turmeric powder

¾ teaspoon coriander powder

½ teasp0on cumin powder

Salt to taste

4-5 green cardamoms

1 bay leaf

1 inch cinnamon

½ cup yogurt

½ cup fried onions

2 tablespoons chopped fresh coriander leaves

1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint leaves

1 inch ginger, cut into juliennes + for garnishing 1/2 teaspoon caraway seeds (shahi jeera)

Saffron strands as required

1 tablespoon oil

Garam masala powder for sprinkling

A few fresh mint leaves

Ghee as required

Method:

1. Take the chicken pieces in a bowl. Add ginger-garlic paste, chilli powder, green chilli paste, garam masala powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder and cumin powder and mix. Add salt, mix well, and set aside to marinate for 15-20 minutes.

2. Heat 4 cups water in a deep non-stick pan and bring to a boil. Add salt, cardamoms, bay leaf, cinnamon, and drained rice. Stir lightly and cook till the rice is ¼th done.

3. Add yoghurt to the chicken, cup fried onions, 1 tablespoon coriander leaves, chopped mint leaves, half the ginger and mix well.

4. Strain the rice in a colander. Add caraway seeds and saffron and mix lightly. Set aside.

5. Pour oil in another deep non-stick pan and brush well. Add the chicken along with the marinade. Top with the rice and spread evenly.

6. Sprinkle garam masala powder, remaining coriander leaves, mint leaves, remaining ginger, remaining fried onions and some saffron. Drizzle some ghee on the sides, some water, screwpine essence and rose water, cover and cook on low heat for 15-20 minutes or till the chicken is fully done.

7. Garnish with ginger juliennes and mint sprig and serve hot.

Have a look at his tempting reel here:

Set up a feast after making this delicious biryani, and eat your hearts out!

