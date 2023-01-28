Make the delectable Chicken A La Kiev; here’s how

Named after the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv, Chicken A La Kiev has contested origin claims and is said to be influenced by French chefs who prepared gourmet meals for the Czars of Russia in the 19th century. While there is no definite answer about its origin, Chicken A La Kiev is said to have won the hearts of many foodies globally.

Made as a chicken cutlet with pounded chicken breasts and cold herb-infused butter stuffed inside it, the cutlet is coated in flour, eggs and breadcrumbs before being deep-fried. When you cut the cutlet, it oozes out melted butter and herbs, making it a feast for your palate.

You can make this gourmet dish at your home following the recipe of Chef Nehal Karkera. The chef acknowledges that the dish might give you a “guilt trip” but its flavours are “bomb”.

Ingredients

– For the compound butter

-150 gm softened butter

-1 tbsp chopped garlic

-2 tbsp chopped parsley

-2 tsp chilli flakes

-Salt to taste

– For the chicken

-2 chicken breast (125-150 gm each)

-Salt and pepper to taste

– Other ingredients

-2 eggs whisked

-1/4 cup refined flour

-1 cup bread crumbs

-Oil for frying

Method

*Mix the ingredients for the butter well and shape into a rectangular block and chill for 20 mins till it solidifies again.

*Next take the chicken breast, place between cling wrap and using a mallet, flatten well and evenly, season with salt and pepper on both sides and keep ready.

*Next cut the butter into large pieces and place on the chicken.

*Wrap the chciken around the butter and roll and seal well.

*Using cling wrap wrap the pieces like a sausage tightly, freeze this for 30 minutes.

*Now dip the chicken in flour then egg and coat with breadcrumbs.

*Shallow fry in oil at high temperature and get it golden on all sides.

*Place this in the oven to cook completely, bake at 200c for 15-18 mins.

*Serve hot with sides of your choice

