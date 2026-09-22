This is what happens to the body if you consume chia with sabja seeds every morning

Both chia seeds and sabja (or basil seeds) are nutrient-dense and offer unique health benefits. But social media claims you should have them together for optimum nutrition. Is there any truth to this claim? “Consuming them together in moderation can benefit most individuals, provided there are no underlying allergies or digestive sensitivities,” said Dr Birali Swetha, chief dietician, Gleneagles Aware Hospital, LB Nagar, Hyderabad.

Chia seeds contain omega-3 fatty acids, soluble fibre, and plant-based protein. “They support heart health, improve satiety, and aid in blood sugar regulation,” said Dr Birali.

Sabja seeds, on the other hand, are traditionally used in Ayurvedic and Unani medicine to cool the body, relieve acidity, and promote digestion. “They are particularly known for their mucilaginous texture when soaked, which soothes the digestive tract,” Dr Birali said.