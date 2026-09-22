This is what happens to the body if you consume chia with sabja seeds every morning

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Both chia seeds and sabja (or basil seeds) are nutrient-dense and offer unique health benefits. But social media claims you should have them together for optimum nutrition. Is there any truth to this claim? “Consuming them together in moderation can benefit most individuals, provided there are no underlying allergies or digestive sensitivities,” said Dr Birali Swetha, chief dietician, Gleneagles Aware Hospital, LB Nagar, Hyderabad.
Chia seeds contain omega-3 fatty acids, soluble fibre, and plant-based protein. “They support heart health, improve satiety, and aid in blood sugar regulation,” said Dr Birali.
Sabja seeds, on the other hand, are traditionally used in Ayurvedic and Unani medicine to cool the body, relieve acidity, and promote digestion. “They are particularly known for their mucilaginous texture when soaked, which soothes the digestive tract,” Dr Birali said.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
When taken together, preferably soaked overnight in water, they can provide a potent combination of fibre, hydration, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory properties, Dr Birali said, adding that “This may help with weight management, blood sugar control, and improved bowel movements.”
Concurring, Kanikka Malhotra, consultant dietician and certified diabetes educator, said eating chia and sabja seeds together daily is generally safe and offers many health benefits like improved digestion, heart health, and blood sugar control. “Both seeds are rich in fibre, healthy fats, and minerals that support overall wellness,” said Malhotra.
However, both seeds expand significantly when soaked and are high in fibre, so eating too much may cause bloating or discomfort. “A teaspoon of each per day is generally safe for most people,” said Dr Birali.
As always, those with chronic digestive disorders or on blood-thinning medications should consult their doctor before regular intake.
Malhotra said individuals with low blood sugar or on blood sugar-lowering medications, pregnant or breastfeeding women (especially sabja seeds, which may affect hormone levels), people with hormone-sensitive conditions, and those on blood thinners or certain medications should consult a qualified nutrition professional before regular use. She also emphasised adequate hydration to negate any discomfort.
Taking both together in the morning can support gut health, but start slow, advised Dr Rajeshwari Panda, head of the dietetics department, Medicover Hospital, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, especially if you’re not used to high-fibre foods. “You can also alternate between them daily. They’re a simple, natural boost for your digestion as long as you are not having a lot,” said Dr Panda.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.