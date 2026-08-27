‘Sonu doesn’t like mirchi’: Farah Khan reveals actor’s chilli-free chole preference

In a recent revelation on her YouTube cooking show, filmmaker Farah Khan stated that actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood doesn’t eat chillies — and requests special chole be made without them. “Sonu doesn’t like mirchi. Sonu jab mere ghar par aata hai na dinner par, chhole iske liye alag se bante hai without green mirchi. (When he comes home for dinner, chhole is made separately for him without green chillies),” said Farah, as Sonu affirmed. While he didn’t reveal the reason he dislikes chillies, we asked an expert about the benefits of having green chillies and what happens when they are eliminated from one’s diet.

Clinical dietitian Garima Goyal shared that green chillies, rich in capsaicin —a compound known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties —are known for their immunity-supporting properties. “Green chillies are known to reduce oxidative stress and promote better circulation in the body,” said Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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However, skipping chillies doesn’t mean your immune system will collapse. “A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, herbs (like turmeric and ginger), and good gut health plays a far bigger role in immunity than spice levels alone,” said Goyal.

Do you have green chillies? (Photo: Freepik) Do you have green chillies? (Photo: Freepik)

Taste buds and tolerance

Regular chilli consumption can desensitise taste buds over time, which is why spice lovers often keep raising the heat. “Avoiding chillies may actually make your taste buds more sensitive, allowing you to enjoy the subtle flavours of food better,” said Goyal.

What to note?

Goyal asserted that if you have acid reflux, gastritis, IBS, or certain skin conditions, going chilli-free can reduce flare-ups.

“Even for the general population, it’s perfectly fine to skip the heat—just ensure your meals are flavourful and diverse in nutrients. As Sonu Sood proves, you don’t need to burn your tongue to stay fit and fabulous,” said Goyal.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.