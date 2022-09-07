Chhavi Mittal shares superfoods you ‘must’ include in your diet

A healthy diet is quintessential to holistic well-being. While it is crucial to keep the portion and quality of the food items you consume in check, it’s equally important to include certain superfoods that are known to be beneficial for health. As such, Chhavi Mittal, a breast cancer survivor, took to YouTube to share some superfoods that she swears by.

“When it comes to diet, everyone knows I don’t leave any stone unturned to make sure I eat the best one. Here is a list of superfoods I include in my diet on a daily basis, and also the reasons why I like to include them,” she wrote. Take a look

Amla juice

The actor shared that she consumes amla juice first thing in the morning. Sharing the benefits, Chhavi said that it boosts immunity, reduces hair fall, aids skin health and solves all acidity concerns. “I grate the amla, squeeze out its juice, add a little bit of water, and drink it,” she said.

Nuts

“You must include nuts in your diet,” she said, sharing that she consumes soaked nuts including almonds, walnuts, figs, black raisins and dates. “Nuts are very high in micronutrients, minerals, fibre and good monosaturated fats. They help maintain your weight and metabolism, and are also a healthy snacking option.”

Berries

Next, she recommended eating different kinds of berries. “All berries have antioxidants and anti-ageing properties, and are a great snacking option. I either add berries to my smoothies or yoghurt,” Chhavi said.

Yoghurt

According to the actor, yoghurt is low in calories and high in calcium. Sharing how she consumes it, she said, “I don’t consume yoghurt with my meals. Instead, I eat it separately after two hours as a separate meal by adding nuts and berries to it.”

You should consume at least two types of seeds every day

Green leafy vegetables

There’s a reason all doctors recommend eating green leafy vegetables, the actor said. “This is because they are high in vitamin A, vitamin C and fibre,” she said.

Sattu

Chhavi also suggested consuming sattu regularly. “Either have it with water or in the form of ladoos or pancakes. It is rich in protein and gives you good sustainable energy,” she said.

Coconut oil

The actor shared that she swears by coconut oil, and suggested either consuming a teaspoon of coconut oil directly or mixing it in your coffee or smoothies. “It has anti-ageing properties and will keep your skin glowing. Also, it’s a great source of fat which our bodies require every day,” Chhavi added.

Seeds

Seeds of different kinds — pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, basil seeds, chia seeds, sesame seeds, hemp seeds, flax seeds — should be a part of your diet, she said. “You should consume at least two types of seeds every day. They have anti-inflammatory properties and a lot of health benefits.”

