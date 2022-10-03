Chhavi Mittal’s high protein snack to satiate ‘untimely hunger’ can be prepared in a minute

protein snack is “packed with good nutrition and good calories to keep you full for longer.” So, if you too are looking for a healthy way to satiate that unwanted food craving, you are at the right place.

The best thing about this recipe is that can be prepared in 1 minute, she added. Check it out below:

Ingredients

*Greek yogurt

*Dates

*Protein powder

*Unsweetened cocoa powder

*Roasted chia seeds

*Roasted flaxseed

*Cold pressed coconut oil

*Bananas

Procedure:

• Take 100g of Greek yoghurt, and add:

• 2 dates

• A scoop of protein powder

• 1 tsp unsweetened cocoa powder

• 1 tsp roasted chia seeds

• 1 tsp roasted flaxseed

• 1 tbsp cold pressed coconut oil

• 1 whole banana

* Grind everything together

* Sprinkle with dried blueberries and 2 tbsp muesli

Earlier, in an interview with indianexpress.com, Tanvi S Chiplunkar, senior dietician, Bhatia Hospital Mumbai, said that “We need an adequate amount of protein — an essential macronutrient — in our body to stay healthy. If one is not getting enough protein in their diet, it can result in the body utilising muscle for energy.”

Listing some benefits, she shared that protein helps in

*Blood clotting.

*Immune system function.

*Maintaining muscle mass.

*Keeping blood sugars stable.

*Maintaining hunger.

*Growth, repair, and maintenance of cells.

*Muscle growth, development, and repair, cartilage and skin.

