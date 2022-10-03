scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Chhavi Mittal’s high protein snack to satiate ‘untimely hunger’ can be prepared in a minute

This protein snack is "packed with good nutrition and good calories to keep you full for longer," she shared

Chhavi Mittal shares a easy to make snack recipe
“Untimely hunger does not always need to be guilt-stricken,” wrote Chhavi Mittal on her Instagram page, as she shared the recipe for a protein snack. The actor added that this protein snack is “packed with good nutrition and good calories to keep you full for longer.” So, if you too are looking for a healthy way to satiate that unwanted food craving, you are at the right place.

The best thing about this recipe is that can be prepared in 1 minute, she added. Check it out below:

Ingredients

*Greek yogurt
*Dates
*Protein powder
*Unsweetened cocoa powder
*Roasted chia seeds
*Roasted flaxseed
*Cold pressed coconut oil
*Bananas

 

Procedure:

• Take 100g of Greek yoghurt, and add:
• 2 dates
• A scoop of protein powder
• 1 tsp unsweetened cocoa powder
• 1 tsp roasted chia seeds

• 1 tsp roasted flaxseed
• 1 tbsp cold pressed coconut oil
• 1 whole banana
* Grind everything together
* Sprinkle with dried blueberries and 2 tbsp muesli

Earlier, in an interview with indianexpress.com, Tanvi S Chiplunkar, senior dietician, Bhatia Hospital Mumbai, said that “We need an adequate amount of protein — an essential macronutrient — in our body to stay healthy. If one is not getting enough protein in their diet, it can result in the body utilising muscle for energy.”

Listing some benefits, she shared that protein helps in

*Blood clotting.
*Immune system function.
*Maintaining muscle mass.
*Keeping blood sugars stable.
*Maintaining hunger.
*Growth, repair, and maintenance of cells.
*Muscle growth, development, and repair, cartilage and skin.

First published on: 03-10-2022 at 07:00:56 pm
