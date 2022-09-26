Chhavi Mittal shares how to make ‘guilt-free’ ice cream at home

Who doesn’t love a decadent scoop of ice cream — it serves as the perfect solution to all our cravings and is enough to bring a smile to our faces. However, they are also considered unhealthy due to the excessive amount of sugar and artificial flavours present in them.

But, what if we tell you that you can make healthy and delicious ice cream at home? Chhavi Mittal recently demonstrated how you can prepare “guilt-free” ice cream at home, without any fuss.

Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, “Ice cream is a mouthwatering dessert but considered unhealthy….What if you can make ice cream more delicious and healthy.”

Take a look

To make this mouthwatering and healthy ice cream at home, here’s what you need to do.

Ingredients

*Protein powder – 1 scoop

*Unsweetened cocoa powder – 1 tsp

*Erythritol – 2 tsp

*Roasted and crushed walnuts

*Greek yoghurt – 90 gm

*Chopped banana – 1

Method

*Mix all the ingredients in a bowl.

*Freeze it overnight and enjoy!

Would you try this healthy ice cream?

