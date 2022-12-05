scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

Make Goan-style mutton curry at home with Chhavi Mittal’s recipe

One of the most delicious Goan delicacies, this mutton dish is different from the usual mutton curry due to its unique coconut flavour

chhavi mittalTry Chhavi's interesting recipe today! (Source: Chhavi Mittal/Instagram)

Planning what to eat for dinner is, perhaps, one of the most confusing things to decide. Amidst our usual meals, we all crave for something unique and flavourful to beat the monotony. If you, too, are dealing with this confusion, look no further as we have the perfect recipe for you! Chhavi Mittal, who regularly posts interesting vlogs from her farm, took to her YouTube channel to share how you can make mutton curry at home. But, wait! It’s not your regular mutton curry but the one made in authentic Goan style that will leave you wanting more.

For the unversed, Goan mutton curry is a unique meat recipe consisting of coconut and rich spices. One of the most delicious Goan delicacies, this mutton dish is different from the usual mutton curry due to its unique coconut flavour.

ALSO READ |Tonight, try Padma Lakshmi's 'lassi brined turkey' for dinner

“What an amazing feeling it is to be in nature and what more does one want when for dinner it’s Gaon style Mutton curry? So, after my caretaker turned up drunk, we fired him, and my husband took up the responsibility of dinner. You can watch him in this vlog making some super delicious mutton. Isn’t this fun?” Chhavi captioned the video, sharing the recipe for Goan-style mutton curry. Take a look.

Here’s how you can prepare this delicacy at home.

Ingredients

*Onions
*Coconut
*Garlic
*Ginger
*Mutton
*Salt
*Turmeric
*Cumin powder
*Coriander powder
*Tomatoes

ALSO READ |Begin your day with Roshni Chopra's 'protein-packed and healthy' quinoa corn cutlets

Method

*Dry roast chopped onions, coconut, ginger and garlic.
*Boil mutton separately (2-3 whistles).
*Put salt, turmeric, cumin powder and coriander powder in mutton.
*Dry roast the masala paste and then add tomatoes and cook further.
*Add mutton once the paste is properly roasted.
*Close the lid and cook the mutton for 20-25 mins and it is done.

Would you try this finger-licking mutton recipe at home?




First published on: 05-12-2022 at 03:50:43 pm
