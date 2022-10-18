scorecardresearch
Start your day with Chhavi Mittal’s high-protein sandwich

Along with the sandwich, the actor also prepared a quick mushroom salad on the side

Chhavi shared a recipe for egg sandwich (Source: Chhavi Mittal/Instagram)

Starting your day with a protein-rich breakfast is crucial after an overnight fast. It not only gives you an instant energy boost but also keeps you full for longer. However, despite an array of breakfast options to choose from, we often tend to navigate toward the good ol’ sandwich. But, how about making our regular sandwich in a different way?

Chhavi Mittal recently took to Instagram to share a recipe for an egg sandwich which she, admittedly, makes “a little differently”. “I have my own style of making it,” she said in the video. Take a look.

 

A post shared by Chhavi Mittal (@chhavihussein) 

Here’s the recipe for an egg sandwich that you can easily replicate at home.

Ingredients

*6 egg whites, 3 yellows
*Chopped spring onions
*Bread
*Butter
*Mayonnaise
*Black pepper and salt

Method

*Boil the eggs for 8 minutes.
*Lightly toast the bread.
*Mash eggs in a bowl.
*Add spring onions, butter and mayonnaise to mashed eggs. Mix till it reaches spreading consistency.
*Now add black pepper and salt.
*Sandwich the mashed egg into bread.

egg sandwich Would you try this egg sandwich? (Representational/Pexels)

“The boiling time of the eggs is very important. When I keep the eggs for boiling, I put a timer for 1 minute when it starts boiling so that I get soft-boiled eggs instead of hard-boiled eggs,” Chhavi said.

Along with the sandwich, the actor also prepared a quick mushroom salad on the side. Here are some quick steps to dish out the same in a jiffy.

*Chop a few mushrooms.
*Heat some oil in a pan and add the mushrooms to it.
*Sprinkle some parsley over it.

Your delicious egg sandwich and mushroom salad are ready!

