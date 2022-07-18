Chhattisgarh’s monsoon food festival, ‘Jashn-e-Zayka’, is all about good food and traditional performances

There’s no better combination than monsoon and delicious food. After all, enjoying the rain with some spicy and tangy treats only elevates the experience further. In keeping with the same, Chhattisgarh is hosting a monsoon food festival titled ‘Jashn-e-Zayka‘ until August 7.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“Get ready for the best monsoon food with a flavour of traditional performances,” said the state’s tourism board, adding that the food festival will ensure you feel the vibe of the season on your plate.

Apart from some finger-licking munchies from the country, and particularly from Chhattisgarh, the festival will also feature various cultural events including music, dance, and adventure activities. According to the Chhattisgarh Tourism Board, performances by singer Shraddha Mandal and other local folk singers and dancers are all set to enthrall visitors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chhattisgarh Tourism Board (@gochhattisgarh)

The food festival, which began July 17, will be held at different locations, across the state. Check out the schedule below:

ALSO READ | When Chrissy Teigen enjoyed chicken biryani at an Indian restaurant in London; see pics

July 17: Hotel Grand Imperia, Raipur

July 23-24: Eco Hill Resort, Kabir Chabutra, GPM

July 23-24: Saila Tourist Resort Mainpat, Surguja

July 30-31: Baiga Ethnic Resort, Saroda Dadar, Kabirdham

August 6-7: Dandami Luxury Resort, Chitrakote, Bastar

“These places are all set to provide you with the perfect flavour of monsoon. Visit with your family and friends and immerse in the taste of flavoursome cuisine,” it said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!