Chemically ripened bananas: What consumers need to know before buying

Many videos on the Internet are warning people about “chemically ripened” bananas. What should consumers do? That’s what we asked Dt. Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, who clarified that while it is good to be aware, “it’s also important not to panic or rely on oversimplified messages in viral videos.” “Not every unevenly coloured banana is chemically ripened. Natural ripening can also be uneven, depending on storage, transport, and temperature,” said Sheikh.

What exactly are chemically ripened bananas?

Chemically ripened bananas are those treated with substances that speed up ripening after harvest. “In the past, illegal use of calcium carbide was common, which is why awareness campaigns exist. However, today, most large suppliers use safer ripening agents like ethylene gas, which imitates the natural ripening hormone that fruits produce,” said Sheikh.