Monday, November 23, 2020
Watch: British royal chefs share traditional Christmas pudding recipe

Get a taste of the traditional royal Christmas pudding by trying this simple recipe at home

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | November 23, 2020 9:40:16 pm
Christmas is only a month away, and people across the world have already started making preparations for the much-awaited festival. In fact, some people recently observed “Stir-up Sunday”, an informal term in Anglican churches for the last Sunday before the season of Advent. It is the day on which home cooks “stir up” Christmas pudding mixture.

To mark the occasion, the chefs from the British royals’ kitchen shared the recipe for a traditional Christmas pudding. Take a look:

 

Ingredients

250g – Raisins
250g – Currants
185g – Sultanas
150g – Mixed peel
250g – Suet or vegetarian suet
250g – Breadcrumbs
90g – Flour
12g – Mixed spice
2 – Whole eggs
180g – Demerara sugar
Orange juice or cold tea

Method

* In a bowl, combine all the dry ingredients. Mix them well.
* To this, add the eggs and the juice. Stir well.
* Grease your pudding bowl.
* Now press the cake mix into the bowl.
* Cover the bowl with a round parchment paper.
* On top of this, put a muslin cloth or foil and place the pudding into a deep saucepan.
* Fill the pan with water up to ¾th of the pudding bowl height. Cover the pan with foil.
* Steam for six hours. Refill water if necessary.
* Once this is done, cool the pan. Wrap the pudding well and keep it in a cool, dry and dark place until Christmas.

Read| Royal chefs share cupcake recipe on Queen Elizabeth’s 94th birthday; check it out here

“On Christmas Day, reheat your pudding in a bain-marie for three to four hours. Remove from the basin using a rounded knife or palette knife, flip out onto a plate, garnish or flambe´ and serve with sauce and cream,” the royal family mentioned on Instagram.

Want to try this?

