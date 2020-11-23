Watch: British royal chefs share traditional Christmas pudding recipe

British royals' traditional Christmas pudding (Source: theroyalfamily/Instagram)

Christmas is only a month away, and people across the world have already started making preparations for the much-awaited festival. In fact, some people recently observed “Stir-up Sunday”, an informal term in Anglican churches for the last Sunday before the season of Advent. It is the day on which home cooks “stir up” Christmas pudding mixture.

To mark the occasion, the chefs from the British royals’ kitchen shared the recipe for a traditional Christmas pudding. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

Ingredients

250g – Raisins

250g – Currants

185g – Sultanas

150g – Mixed peel

250g – Suet or vegetarian suet

250g – Breadcrumbs

90g – Flour

12g – Mixed spice

2 – Whole eggs

180g – Demerara sugar

Orange juice or cold tea

Method

* In a bowl, combine all the dry ingredients. Mix them well.

* To this, add the eggs and the juice. Stir well.

* Grease your pudding bowl.

* Now press the cake mix into the bowl.

* Cover the bowl with a round parchment paper.

* On top of this, put a muslin cloth or foil and place the pudding into a deep saucepan.

* Fill the pan with water up to ¾th of the pudding bowl height. Cover the pan with foil.

* Steam for six hours. Refill water if necessary.

* Once this is done, cool the pan. Wrap the pudding well and keep it in a cool, dry and dark place until Christmas.

Read| Royal chefs share cupcake recipe on Queen Elizabeth’s 94th birthday; check it out here

“On Christmas Day, reheat your pudding in a bain-marie for three to four hours. Remove from the basin using a rounded knife or palette knife, flip out onto a plate, garnish or flambe´ and serve with sauce and cream,” the royal family mentioned on Instagram.

Want to try this?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd