Chef shows how to fill ice cube tray correctly without spilling water

It is the season of summer coolers and nothing beats a chilled drink with some ice cubes. This also means you have to repeatedly keep filling the ice cube tray. But when we do it, more often than not we tend to spill water outside while filling the boxes.

Turns out, we may have been filling our ice cube trays incorrectly, as pointed out by celebrity chef Saransh Goila. The reason we spill water is that we pour it horizontally into the tray.

To ensure each of the cubes is filled properly without spilling water, you have to try another method. Taking to Instagram, Goila showed the correct way to fill the ice cube tray. In a video, he showed that the ice tray has to be held at an angle while pouring water. “Fill them correctly, at an angle under the tap. NOT STRAIGHT! the chef suggested.

For this, you have to tilt the ice tray slightly and start pouring the water from the top. Take a look:

How about trying this hack?