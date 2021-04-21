scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Latest news

Chef Saransh Goila shares list of COVID meal providers across 12 states, 25 cities

The list currently comprises 12 states and 25 cities with over 250 service providers who are cooking COVID meals for patients and healthcare workers

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 21, 2021 3:00:44 pm
saransh goilaChef Saransh Goila shared an extensive list of COVID meal providers across India. (Source: saranshgoila/Instagram)

Many people, from restaurants to home cooks, have come forward to help COVID-19 patients and their families by providing meals.

Chef Saransh Goila recently shared a list of COVID meal providers across India – Maharastra, Delhi NCR, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, among others. The list mentions the provider’s contact details, the area in which they are serving, and meal hours.

The list, which is being updated on a regular basis, currently comprises 12 states and 25 cities with over 250 service providers who are cooking COVID meals for patients and healthcare workers.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“This list is for Covid meal providers for patients who can’t cook or docs who need daily meals is across India. The list will keep updating every 30-60 mins and all you have to do is make sure a Covid patient in your community isn’t going hungry. Share!” the chef wrote on Twitter.

Here’s the link to the list of meal providers:

“I possibly can’t thank people enough who’re offering to help and have come forward today. People who have shared large lists or have taken the time from their day to share their experiences or curated lists of food providers they trust and believe in,” he further tweeted.

Also Read |Covid-19 vaccine: Five healthy foods you can eat before and after you get the jab

For those confused as to what they should cook or eat also order in if they are COVID-19 positive, the chef also shared a 10-point guideline on how to eat healthy during this time. This includes having meals with less oil and spices, eating vegetables and fruits, and other immunity-boosting foods.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saransh Goila (@saranshgoila)

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Shankha Ghosh: A pictorial tribute to noted Bengali poet

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 21: Latest News

Advertisement
x